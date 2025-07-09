MCHH Fall Community Health and Resource Fair

8905 W Lincoln Ave

West Allis, WI 53227, USA

Health Advocacy Sponsor
$500

Make a statement that you support the education, navigation and advocacy work that MCHH and Pink Shawl Initiative provide to the underserved populations we work with. For your support, we will include your logo on all promotional material, postings on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the MCHH website acknowledging your sponsorship, a thank you poster near the hospitality area, and a premier location for your table in the vendor area. One table and two chairs will be provided.

Health Screening Sponsor
$250

Show your support for the work that MCHH and Pink Shawl Initiative staff do to promote health screenings for early cancer and chronic disease detection. For your support, we will include your logo on all promotional material, postings on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the MCHH website acknowledging your sponsorship. One table and two chairs will be provided for you in the vendor area.

Supporting Vendor
$100

For your support, we will include your logo on all promotional material, postings on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the MCHH website acknowledging your sponsorship. One table and two chairs will be provided for you in the vendor area.

