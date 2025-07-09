MCHH Fall Community Health and Resource Fair

Make a statement that you support the education, navigation and advocacy work that MCHH and Pink Shawl Initiative provide to the underserved populations we work with. For your support, we will include your logo on all promotional material, postings on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the MCHH website acknowledging your sponsorship, a thank you poster near the hospitality area, and a premier location for your table in the vendor area. One table and two chairs will be provided.