MCHS Band Boosters Christmas Tree Sales!

Perfect for smaller spaces, apartments, or cozy holiday corners! This compact yet full Balsam Fir from DeLong Farms in Canada brings all the beauty, fragrance, and tradition of Christmas in a more space-friendly size. A great choice for families who want festive cheer without taking up too much room.
The classic Christmas tree size! With lush branches, rich green needles, and that wonderful holiday aroma, this Balsam Fir from DeLong Farms is perfect for most living rooms and family spaces. A timeless centerpiece for holiday traditions.
Make a statement this season with a tree that offers extra height and fullness! This Balsam Fir is ideal for families who love decorating with lots of ornaments and want their tree to stand tall as the centerpiece of holiday celebrations
For homes with high ceilings or big holiday gatherings, this majestic Balsam Fir from DeLong Farms is sure to impress. With its commanding presence, fresh fragrance, and beautiful shape, it’s the perfect way to showcase holiday spirit in a big way.
The ultimate showstopper! This grand tree is perfect for large spaces, entry halls, or anyone who wants to go all-out this Christmas. With its towering height, lush greenery, and classic Balsam Fir scent, it transforms any room into a festive winter wonderland.
Bring the fragrance and charm of the holidays to your door! Our handcrafted 16" wreaths are made in DeLong Farms in Canada, offering lush greenery, a classic pine scent, and a festive touch that lasts all season long. Perfect for front doors, windows, or as a holiday gift.
Spread extra holiday cheer with our beautifully decorated 20" Cheer Wreaths! Each wreath is handcrafted with fresh greenery from DeLong Farms in Canada and comes boxed, complete with festive bows and decorations—ready to hang or gift. Perfect for adding a touch of seasonal sparkle to your home or for sharing the holiday spirit with friends and family.
Add a touch of timeless holiday beauty to your home with our 18-foot fresh Balsam Fir Garland! Perfect for draping along railings, doorways, mantels, or fences, this lush greenery from DeLong Farms in Canada fills your space with that classic Christmas fragrance. Whether you keep it simple or accent it with lights, bows, and ornaments, it’s a versatile decoration that makes any setting festive.
MARTIN COUNTY RESIDENTS: We can deliver your tree to your home if you'd like! We are cutting our delivery fee by $10 this year!
