MCHS Boys Volleyball's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Bid on 2 Tickets for Lakers vs Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Friday Feb 20, 2026 7pm. Section 108, Row 7, Seats 12-13
Amazing seats!
Total Value: Priceless
Min Bid Increment:$100
Bid on 2 Tickets for Lakers vs Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Friday Feb 20, 2026 7pm. Section 108, Row 7, Seats 14-15
Amazing seats!
Total Value: Priceless
Min Bid Increment:$100
Starting bid
This is your chance to experience one of the most beautiful mountain towns in America.
Enjoy a 4-night stay in a 4-bedroom, 4-bath ski-in/ski-out luxury home located at the base of Mountain Village, Colorado.
Highlights:
• Walk to the gondola
• Walk to shops and restaurants
• Perfect for winter or summer — ski or snowboard in the winter; hike, golf, and explore in the warmer months
Dates to be mutually agreed upon and subject to availability.
Total value: $8,000
Min Bid Increment: $250
Starting bid
Ultimate Lakers Fan Package
• Authentic Los Angeles Lakers #28 jersey, autographed by Rui Hachimura
• Lakers baseball cap, autographed by Dalton Knecht
• Bonus fan gear including:
– Lakers-color floppy winter hat
– Lakers bracelet
– Championship ring replica Lakers paperweight
All autographed items are accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Total Value: Priceless
Min Bid Increment: $50
Starting bid
For the Ultimate Lakers Fan:
• Wilson basketball, autographed by Austin Reaves
• Lakers grill tools set
• Lakers Cuisinart burger press
• Set of 4 Lakers glasses
• “Lakers Fan” cape
All autographed items are accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Total Value: $250
Min Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
-Sports Basement $100 gift card
-Brand new NCAA official Molten Volleyball
-Plastic SB water bottle
-LMNT Hydration packets
Total value: $200
Min Bid Increment:$10
Starting bid
• Rapid Release Percussion Therapy Tool (Travel Size) – helps relieve muscle soreness, reduce tension, and improve mobility; perfect for tournaments, travel, and recovery on the go.
• Grip Exx Spray – designed to enhance traction for volleyball shoes on the court.
• Resistance Bands – ideal for warm-ups, mobility work, and injury prevention.
• SaltStick Immediate Hydration Packets (3) – fast-acting electrolytes to support hydration during training and competition.
• Dr Teal’s Epsom Salts – perfect for post-tournament recovery and muscle relaxation.
Total Value: $400
Min Bid Increment:$20
Starting bid
Bid on local artist Brandon Kirk's masterpiece. Photograph printed on metal
(Dimensions: 12" x 18")
A few words form the artist: "Harmony,
I captured this image under the Manhattan Beach Pier at the exact moment of alignment in January of 2022. It was a surreal, even spiritual experience, almost like a solar eclipse. The underside of the pier is usually dark, particularly during sunset, but on this incredible night the water and underside of the pier were bathed in beautiful warm, golden light."
Total value: $300
Min Bid Increment: $20
Starting bid
Looking to build a stronger core, release tight muscles, and improve flexibility — all at the same time?
Enjoy a private Pilates session with Gia designed to strengthen, lengthen, and restore your body. Perfect for athletes, busy parents, or anyone wanting to feel stronger, looser, and more balanced.
Total value: $130
Min Bid Increment: $10
Expires September 30, 2026
Starting bid
Show your Mustang pride with this ultimate Mira Costa spirit basket! Whether you’re cheering from the stands, heading to a game, or repping Costa around town, this basket has everything you need to show your school spirit in style.
Included:
Total Value: $175
Min Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
Be game ready with local designer's Hammitt Clear Bag, size Small.
Total Value: $200
Min Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
What you get:
Total Value: $350
Min Bid Increment: $25
Starting bid
Kick off your night in style at Decadence in Hermosa Beach.
Enjoy a first round of drinks and appetizers for up to 8 guests (tax and gratuity not included).
Stick around and enjoy live music on the weekends for the full Decadence experience.
Total Value: $260
Min Bid Increment: $20
Starting bid
Grab your friends and soak in the salty California breeze at everyone’s favorite brunch spot.
Bid on a Brunch for Six with Bottomless Mimosas at Martha’s Hermosa Beach.
Date to be mutually agreed upon and subject to availability.
Total Value: $250
Min Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
Thanks to the generosity of Wright's, one lucky bidder (and their friends, max.15 shoppers) will enjoy the perfect excuse to shop, sip, and savor with our exclusive "Girls’ Day Out Shopping Spree". What you get:
✨ A Private Shopping Experience: Curated shopping with expert staff.
🧀 Charcuterie Board: A curated spread to snack on while you break a sweat trying on a new fit.
🍷 Wine: Complimentary wine/bubbly.
💸 20% Off: Discount applied to all purchases during the event!
Date to be mutually agreed upon.
Subject to availability.
Total Value: $Priceless
Min Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
Ready to elevate your game?
Train one-on-one with former professional volleyball player, USA Volleyball coach and Team Rockstar director, coach Angel Nikolov.
Bid on a 1-hour private training session focused on skill development, technique, and performance.
Time and date to be mutually agreed upon.
Location TBD.
Total Value: Priceless
Min Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
Private group training with former professional volleyball player, USA Volleyball coach and Team Rockstar director, coach Angel Nikolov.
Bid on a 1-hour session focused on group skill development, technique, and performance.
Time and date to be mutually agreed upon.
Location TBD.
Total Value: Priceless
Min Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
Calling all young ballers — 8th grade and under!
This summer, Mateo Fuerbringer (UCLA commit) and Jack Tucker will be hosting an exclusive small-group volleyball session for 8 volleyball groms.
No experience necessary — just bring energy, curiosity, and a love for the game.
Total value: $Priceless
Min Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
This is your chance to train with our very own middle blocker and UCSB commit, Wyatt Davis.
Wyatt will host a 2-hr exclusive clinic for two aspiring middle blockers, focusing on blocking, hitting, timing, footwork, and game-specific technique.
Location: TBD
Time and Date: sometime around mid-Summer 2026
Expires August 31, 2026.
Total value: $Priceless
Min Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
Looking to host a private group training session or a scrimmage?
Planning a volleyball-themed birthday party or special event?
This is your chance to enjoy exclusive access to the MAC Athletic Club volleyball courts.
Bid on a 2.5-hour private court rental, reserved just for you and your group.
Details:
• Date and time to be mutually agreed upon with MAC Athletic Club
• Subject to court availability
• Expires September 30, 2026
Total Value: $200
Min Bid Increment: $20
Starting bid
Experience the movies in ultimate comfort at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, located in the Hollywood Park complex in Inglewood, right next to SoFi Stadium.
Sink into plush leather recliners while enjoying full food and beverage service delivered directly to your seat.
This Date Night Package includes:
• Two movie passes
• Two complimentary ICEE vouchers
• One bottomless popcorn
Total Value: $90
Min Bid Increment: $10
