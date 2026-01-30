MCHS Boys Volleyball's Silent Auction

This is your chance to experience one of the most beautiful mountain towns in America.

Enjoy a 4-night stay in a 4-bedroom, 4-bath ski-in/ski-out luxury home located at the base of Mountain Village, Colorado.

Highlights:

• Walk to the gondola

• Walk to shops and restaurants

• Perfect for winter or summer — ski or snowboard in the winter; hike, golf, and explore in the warmer months

Dates to be mutually agreed upon and subject to availability.

Total value: $8,000

Min Bid Increment: $250