Hosted by

MBX Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

MCHS Boys Volleyball's Silent Auction

2 Lakers vs Clippers Tickets item
2 Lakers vs Clippers Tickets
$500

Starting bid

Bid on 2 Tickets for Lakers vs Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Friday Feb 20, 2026 7pm. Section 108, Row 7, Seats 12-13

Amazing seats!

Total Value: Priceless

Min Bid Increment:$100

2 Lakers vs Clippers Tickets item
2 Lakers vs Clippers Tickets
$500

Starting bid

Bid on 2 Tickets for Lakers vs Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Friday Feb 20, 2026 7pm. Section 108, Row 7, Seats 14-15

Amazing seats!

Total Value: Priceless

Min Bid Increment:$100

Telluride Ski in Ski Out / Golf Course Home item
Telluride Ski in Ski Out / Golf Course Home item
Telluride Ski in Ski Out / Golf Course Home item
Telluride Ski in Ski Out / Golf Course Home
$2,000

Starting bid

This is your chance to experience one of the most beautiful mountain towns in America.

Enjoy a 4-night stay in a 4-bedroom, 4-bath ski-in/ski-out luxury home located at the base of Mountain Village, Colorado.

Highlights:
• Walk to the gondola
• Walk to shops and restaurants
• Perfect for winter or summer — ski or snowboard in the winter; hike, golf, and explore in the warmer months

Dates to be mutually agreed upon and subject to availability.

Total value: $8,000

Min Bid Increment: $250

Autographed Lakers Jersey + Hat item
Autographed Lakers Jersey + Hat item
Autographed Lakers Jersey + Hat item
Autographed Lakers Jersey + Hat
$100

Starting bid

Ultimate Lakers Fan Package

• Authentic Los Angeles Lakers #28 jersey, autographed by Rui Hachimura
Lakers baseball cap, autographed by Dalton Knecht
• Bonus fan gear including:
  – Lakers-color floppy winter hat
  – Lakers bracelet
  – Championship ring replica Lakers paperweight

All autographed items are accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Total Value: Priceless

Min Bid Increment: $50

Autographed Basketball and Lakers logo items item
Autographed Basketball and Lakers logo items item
Autographed Basketball and Lakers logo items
$50

Starting bid

For the Ultimate Lakers Fan:

Wilson basketball, autographed by Austin Reaves
• Lakers grill tools set
• Lakers Cuisinart burger press
• Set of 4 Lakers glasses
• “Lakers Fan” cape

All autographed items are accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Total Value: $250

Min Bid Increment: $10

Sports Basement Basket item
Sports Basement Basket
$50

Starting bid

-Sports Basement $100 gift card 

-Brand new NCAA official Molten Volleyball

-Plastic SB water bottle

-LMNT Hydration packets

Total value: $200

Min Bid Increment:$10

Athlete Recovery Basket item
Athlete Recovery Basket item
Athlete Recovery Basket
$150

Starting bid

Rapid Release Percussion Therapy Tool (Travel Size) – helps relieve muscle soreness, reduce tension, and improve mobility; perfect for tournaments, travel, and recovery on the go.
Grip Exx Spray – designed to enhance traction for volleyball shoes on the court.
Resistance Bands – ideal for warm-ups, mobility work, and injury prevention.
SaltStick Immediate Hydration Packets (3) – fast-acting electrolytes to support hydration during training and competition.
Dr Teal’s Epsom Salts – perfect for post-tournament recovery and muscle relaxation.

Total Value: $400

Min Bid Increment:$20

Exclusive -Brandon Kirk Art item
Exclusive -Brandon Kirk Art
$100

Starting bid

Bid on local artist Brandon Kirk's masterpiece. Photograph printed on metal

(Dimensions: 12" x 18")

A few words form the artist: "Harmony,

I captured this image under the Manhattan Beach Pier at the exact moment of alignment in January of 2022. It was a surreal, even spiritual experience, almost like a solar eclipse. The underside of the pier is usually dark, particularly during sunset, but on this incredible night the water and underside of the pier were bathed in beautiful warm, golden light."


Total value: $300

Min Bid Increment: $20

Private Pilates 50min with Gia item
Private Pilates 50min with Gia
$50

Starting bid

Looking to build a stronger core, release tight muscles, and improve flexibility — all at the same time?


Enjoy a private Pilates session with Gia designed to strengthen, lengthen, and restore your body. Perfect for athletes, busy parents, or anyone wanting to feel stronger, looser, and more balanced.

  • 50min private with Gia ([email protected])
  • At Form Pilates studio in Hermosa Beach
  • Date and time to be mutually agreed upon

Total value: $130

Min Bid Increment: $10

Expires September 30, 2026

Mira Costa -Spirit Basket item
Mira Costa -Spirit Basket
$50

Starting bid

Show your Mustang pride with this ultimate Mira Costa spirit basket! Whether you’re cheering from the stands, heading to a game, or repping Costa around town, this basket has everything you need to show your school spirit in style.

Included:

  • Custom Park Barrett Green embroidered sweatshirt, size M
  • Owala Green water bottle
  • COSTA Volleyball Special Edition Hat
  • Mira Costa Volleyball License Plate Holder
  • SaltStick and Gorgie Hydration pack

Total Value: $175

Min Bid Increment: $10

Hammitt - Tony Clear Bag- Small item
Hammitt - Tony Clear Bag- Small
$70

Starting bid

Be game ready with local designer's Hammitt Clear Bag, size Small.

  • Crafted with stadium-approved clear TPU and black leather accents
  • Brushed gold hardware
  • Detachable and adjustable crossbody strap

Total Value: $200

Min Bid Increment: $10

Exclusive Cienfuegos Tequila Membership item
Exclusive Cienfuegos Tequila Membership
$100

Starting bid

What you get: 

  • 1 “bottle right”- yours in perpetuity and represents your membership in the Collective.  They are equity and can be sold or gifted, representing your right to purchase additional bottlings in the future.  (Retail value of $100)
  • 1 bottles of Cienfuegos #1, our first bottling.  A 2.5-year-old Añejo, finished in 2 types of French oak for an oaky + slightly vanilla finish. (Retail value: $250)
  • Access to Member dinners, tastings and eventually distillery trips to Mexico

Total Value: $350

Min Bid Increment: $25

Night Out at Decadence for 8 item
Night Out at Decadence for 8
$100

Starting bid

Kick off your night in style at Decadence in Hermosa Beach.

Enjoy a first round of drinks and appetizers for up to 8 guests (tax and gratuity not included).

Stick around and enjoy live music on the weekends for the full Decadence experience.

Total Value: $260

Min Bid Increment: $20

Bottomless Mimosa Brunch at Martha's for 6 item
Bottomless Mimosa Brunch at Martha's for 6
$100

Starting bid

Grab your friends and soak in the salty California breeze at everyone’s favorite brunch spot.

Bid on a Brunch for Six with Bottomless Mimosas at Martha’s Hermosa Beach.

Date to be mutually agreed upon and subject to availability.

Total Value: $250

Min Bid Increment: $10

Wright's Shopping Party item
Wright's Shopping Party
$100

Starting bid

Thanks to the generosity of Wright's, one lucky bidder (and their friends, max.15 shoppers) will enjoy the perfect excuse to shop, sip, and savor with our exclusive "Girls’ Day Out Shopping Spree". What you get:

    ✨ A Private Shopping Experience: Curated shopping with expert staff.

    🧀 Charcuterie Board: A curated spread to snack on while you break a sweat trying on a new fit.

🍷 Wine: Complimentary wine/bubbly.

    💸 20% Off: Discount applied to all purchases during the event!

Date to be mutually agreed upon.

Subject to availability.

Total Value: $Priceless

Min Bid Increment: $10

Private Volleyball lesson with Coach Angel item
Private Volleyball lesson with Coach Angel
$100

Starting bid

Ready to elevate your game?

Train one-on-one with former professional volleyball player, USA Volleyball coach and Team Rockstar director, coach Angel Nikolov.

Bid on a 1-hour private training session focused on skill development, technique, and performance.

Time and date to be mutually agreed upon.

Location TBD.

Total Value: Priceless

Min Bid Increment: $10

Private group training with Coach Angel item
Private group training with Coach Angel
$100

Starting bid

Private group training with former professional volleyball player, USA Volleyball coach and Team Rockstar director, coach Angel Nikolov.

Bid on a 1-hour session focused on group skill development, technique, and performance.

Time and date to be mutually agreed upon.

Location TBD.

Total Value: Priceless

Min Bid Increment: $10

Beach Volleyball Clinic with Mateo and Jack item
Beach Volleyball Clinic with Mateo and Jack
$20

Starting bid

Calling all young ballers — 8th grade and under!

This summer, Mateo Fuerbringer (UCLA commit) and Jack Tucker will be hosting an exclusive small-group volleyball session for 8 volleyball groms.
No experience necessary — just bring energy, curiosity, and a love for the game.

  • 1.5hr clinic and light competition
  • Location: Hermosa Beach
  • Date to be mutually agreed upon with winning bidder

Total value: $Priceless

Min Bid Increment: $10

Middle Blocker Clinic for 2 with UCSB commit Wyatt Davis item
Middle Blocker Clinic for 2 with UCSB commit Wyatt Davis
$20

Starting bid

This is your chance to train with our very own middle blocker and UCSB commit, Wyatt Davis.

Wyatt will host a 2-hr exclusive clinic for two aspiring middle blockers, focusing on blocking, hitting, timing, footwork, and game-specific technique.

Location: TBD

Time and Date: sometime around mid-Summer 2026

Expires August 31, 2026.

Total value: $Priceless

Min Bid Increment: $10

Court Time at the MAC Athletic Club
$100

Starting bid

Looking to host a private group training session or a scrimmage?
Planning a volleyball-themed birthday party or special event?

This is your chance to enjoy exclusive access to the MAC Athletic Club volleyball courts.

Bid on a 2.5-hour private court rental, reserved just for you and your group.

Details:
• Date and time to be mutually agreed upon with MAC Athletic Club
• Subject to court availability
• Expires September 30, 2026

Total Value: $200

Min Bid Increment: $20

Date Night for 2 at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas item
Date Night for 2 at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas
$40

Starting bid

Experience the movies in ultimate comfort at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, located in the Hollywood Park complex in Inglewood, right next to SoFi Stadium.

Sink into plush leather recliners while enjoying full food and beverage service delivered directly to your seat.

This Date Night Package includes:
Two movie passes
Two complimentary ICEE vouchers
One bottomless popcorn

Total Value: $90

Min Bid Increment: $10

Date Night for 2 at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas item
Date Night for 2 at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas
$40

Starting bid

Experience the movies in ultimate comfort at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, located in the Hollywood Park complex in Inglewood, right next to SoFi Stadium.

Sink into plush leather recliners while enjoying full food and beverage service delivered directly to your seat.

This Date Night Package includes:
Two movie passes
Two complimentary ICEE vouchers
One bottomless popcorn

Total Value: $90

Min Bid Increment: $10

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!