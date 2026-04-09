MCHS PTSA's 2026 Grad Night Auction - Buy It Now

About this shop
Take the stress out of the biggest day of the year with this unbeatable combo: your very own reserved parking spot AND four reserved seats for the ceremony.
Beat the crowds and roll into graduation with your very own Reserved Parking Spot, the ultimate stress free start to a huge milestone.
No rushing the gates. No hunting for a row. Just guaranteed seats for 4 and a stress free celebration from start to finish.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!