MC PTSA

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MC PTSA

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MCHS PTSA's 2026 Grad Night Auction - Buy It Now

Graduation Ultimate Bundle: Parking + Seating item
Graduation Ultimate Bundle: Parking + Seating
$1,500

Take the stress out of the biggest day of the year with this unbeatable combo: your very own reserved parking spot AND four reserved seats for the ceremony.

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Reserved Graduation Parking Spot item
Reserved Graduation Parking Spot
$800

Beat the crowds and roll into graduation with your very own Reserved Parking Spot, the ultimate stress free start to a huge milestone.

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Reserved Graduation Seating for 4 item
Reserved Graduation Seating for 4
$800

No rushing the gates. No hunting for a row. Just guaranteed seats for 4 and a stress free celebration from start to finish.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!