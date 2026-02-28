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MC PTSA

About this event

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MCHS PTSA's 2026 Grad Night Auction

Pick-up location

Porch Pickup in Carmel Mountain Ranch

Graduation Ultimate Bundle: Parking + Seating item
Graduation Ultimate Bundle: Parking + Seating
$500

Starting bid

Take the stress out of the biggest day of the year with this unbeatable combo: your very own reserved parking spot AND four reserved seats for the ceremony.

Valid only on June 4, 2026

To Buy It Now (Use Link Below to Purchase): $1500

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/mchs-ptsas-2026-grad-night-auction-buy-it-now

Reserved Graduation Parking Spot item
Reserved Graduation Parking Spot
$200

Starting bid

Beat the crowds and roll into graduation with your very own Reserved Parking Spot, the ultimate stress free start to a huge milestone.

Valid only on June 4, 2026

To Buy It Now (Use Link Below to Purchase): $800

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/mchs-ptsas-2026-grad-night-auction-buy-it-now

Reserved Graduation Seating for 4 item
Reserved Graduation Seating for 4
$200

Starting bid

No rushing the gates. No hunting for a row. Just guaranteed seats for 4 and a stress free celebration from start to finish.

Valid only on June 4, 2026

To Buy It Now (Use Link Below to Purchase): $800

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/mchs-ptsas-2026-grad-night-auction-buy-it-now

Brett Alan Photography item
Brett Alan Photography
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy a senior or family photo session.

Value: $325

Expiration date: June 2027

Bach to Rock Party - Record a song with friends in a studio! item
Bach to Rock Party - Record a song with friends in a studio!
$150

Starting bid

Birthday party up to 7 people for all ages!

Located in Rancho Penasquitos

Value: $379.00


No birthday to celebrate? Then why not a friends outing/girls or boys afternoon outing.


Choose From:

Karaoke Party- 6 years to adult party goers get to sing one of their favorite songs and record in a pro studio!

Everyone leaves with a CD, recorded and engineered in the state-of-the-art studio. 


Rock Birthday Party-  7 years to adult gives party goers the chance to perform in a real rock band! Everyone leaves with a CD of the birthday band, recorded and engineered in the state-of-the-art studio. 


Rock City Party- kids 4-6 years old who love music, exploration, and creativity!  Explore rock 'n' roll instruments up-close, hands-on exploration and learn concepts through movement, games and songs. Action packed!

Belmont Park item
Belmont Park
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 Unlimited Ride & Play Park Passes, 4 Coupons for a free meal from either Pizza Port, Hot Dog on a stick, or Belmonty’s (Includes choice of either a stick menu item, a classic cheeseburger, or a slice of pizza with a small beverage), and 4 coupons for free Dole soft serve. *

Value: $300

Expiration date: December 31, 2026

*Not Valid for MC Grad Night or Special Events


Letterman Jacket from the Varsity Room item
Letterman Jacket from the Varsity Room
$150

Starting bid

A letterman jacket from the Varsity Room
Address: 977 Lomas Santa Fe Dr C, Solana Beach, CA 92075

* Customization is not included, therefore embroidery, adding patches to the jacket,etc is an additional cost.  

Castelli Pizarro Wine and Espresso in Rancho Penasquitos item
Castelli Pizarro Wine and Espresso in Rancho Penasquitos
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1.5-hour wine tasting experience for 4 adults and charcuterie with Sommelier and Assistant Wine Maker Kim,  Additional people can be added for $35 per person.

Value $180

Expiration date: December 30, 2026

Koi Zen Cellars in Carmel Mountain Ranch item
Koi Zen Cellars in Carmel Mountain Ranch
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a guided wine tasting experience for 6 people. Additional people can be added for $30 per person.  

Value $180

Expiration date: November 30, 2026.  Not valid on Friday or Saturday after 4pm. 


USS Midway Museum in San Diego item
USS Midway Museum in San Diego
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a family 4 pack to the USS Midway Museum.  Valid for regular admission only.

Value: $164

Expiration date: none

Birch Aquarium in San Diego item
Birch Aquarium in San Diego
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 passes to Birch Aquarium.

Value: $160

Expiration Date: March 31, 2027

TWO San Diego Zoo 1-Day Pass OR Safari Park 1-Day Pass item
TWO San Diego Zoo 1-Day Pass OR Safari Park 1-Day Pass
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy TWO San Diego Zoo 1-Day Pass OR Safari Park 1-Day Pass  

Tickets are good for either the San Diego Zoo or the Safari Park

Value: $156 

Expiration date: June 30, 2027

Four Seasons Flower Shop in Rancho Penasquitos item
Four Seasons Flower Shop in Rancho Penasquitos item
Four Seasons Flower Shop in Rancho Penasquitos
$60

Starting bid

A fresh floral arrangement dish curated by the owner (see stock photo) and a $50.00 gift certificate. Great for prom which is May 2nd!

Value: $125 ($50 Gift Certificate, $75 Floral Arrangement)

Expiration: December 31, 2026

The San Diego Museum of Art item
The San Diego Museum of Art
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 General Admission tickets to the San Diego Museum of Art.

Value: $100

Expiration: June 2027


Please note that these guest passes are for general Museum admission and are not valid during Art Alive, Culture & Cocktailsor other specially ticketed exhibitions or events.

San Diego Natural History Museum item
San Diego Natural History Museum
$50

Starting bid

A last minute addition to the auction!

Enjoy 4 General Admission tickets to the San Diego Natural History Museum.

Value: $96

Expiration: December 31, 2027

Please note: Not valid for films or special exhibitions

Dos Desperados Brewery in San Marcos item
Dos Desperados Brewery in San Marcos
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1 month Introductory Membership at the Dos Desperados Brewery. membership includes a 16oz beer mug with your name engraved on it. A Dos Desperados Brewery t-shirt (size XS but can be exchanged for a different size) and discounted beer (unlimited $7 beers every day and $5 beers on Tuesday) plus 20% discount on merchandise. 

Value: Priceless. 

No expiration date. 

The Shop Pizza in Rancho Bernardo item
The Shop Pizza in Rancho Bernardo
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a “Dinner for Two.”

Package includes a small specialty pizza, one salad, and a bottle of our house red, white, or rosé wine.

Value: $85

No expiration date

Raising Canes Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Includes a Raising Canes Cooler Bag with two gift cards for The Box Combo; one gift card for a Kids Combo; three gift cards for a 22oz lemonade; a Cane Plush Puppy; a Canes t-shirt (large size); a Canes key chain; a Canes pen and writing pad; a Canes magnet and a Canes drink koozie. 

Value: $50

Mt. Carmel Graduation Yard Sign item
Mt. Carmel Graduation Yard Sign
$15

Starting bid

Forgot to order a graduation yard sign? Don’t panic, it’s not too late. Snag this classic Mt. Carmel stock sign and give your senior the celebration shout‑out they deserve.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!