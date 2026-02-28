MCHS PTSA's 2026 Grad Night Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Porch Pickup in Carmel Mountain Ranch
Starting bid
Take the stress out of the biggest day of the year with this unbeatable combo: your very own reserved parking spot AND four reserved seats for the ceremony.
Valid only on June 4, 2026
To Buy It Now (Use Link Below to Purchase): $1500
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/mchs-ptsas-2026-grad-night-auction-buy-it-now
Starting bid
Beat the crowds and roll into graduation with your very own Reserved Parking Spot, the ultimate stress free start to a huge milestone.
Valid only on June 4, 2026
To Buy It Now (Use Link Below to Purchase): $800
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/mchs-ptsas-2026-grad-night-auction-buy-it-now
Starting bid
No rushing the gates. No hunting for a row. Just guaranteed seats for 4 and a stress free celebration from start to finish.
Valid only on June 4, 2026
To Buy It Now (Use Link Below to Purchase): $800
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/mchs-ptsas-2026-grad-night-auction-buy-it-now
Starting bid
Enjoy a senior or family photo session.
Value: $325
Expiration date: June 2027
Starting bid
Birthday party up to 7 people for all ages!
Located in Rancho Penasquitos
Value: $379.00
No birthday to celebrate? Then why not a friends outing/girls or boys afternoon outing.
Choose From:
Karaoke Party- 6 years to adult party goers get to sing one of their favorite songs and record in a pro studio!
Everyone leaves with a CD, recorded and engineered in the state-of-the-art studio.
Rock Birthday Party- 7 years to adult gives party goers the chance to perform in a real rock band! Everyone leaves with a CD of the birthday band, recorded and engineered in the state-of-the-art studio.
Rock City Party- kids 4-6 years old who love music, exploration, and creativity! Explore rock 'n' roll instruments up-close, hands-on exploration and learn concepts through movement, games and songs. Action packed!
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 Unlimited Ride & Play Park Passes, 4 Coupons for a free meal from either Pizza Port, Hot Dog on a stick, or Belmonty’s (Includes choice of either a stick menu item, a classic cheeseburger, or a slice of pizza with a small beverage), and 4 coupons for free Dole soft serve. *
Value: $300
Expiration date: December 31, 2026
*Not Valid for MC Grad Night or Special Events
Starting bid
A letterman jacket from the Varsity Room
Address: 977 Lomas Santa Fe Dr C, Solana Beach, CA 92075
* Customization is not included, therefore embroidery, adding patches to the jacket,etc is an additional cost.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1.5-hour wine tasting experience for 4 adults and charcuterie with Sommelier and Assistant Wine Maker Kim, Additional people can be added for $35 per person.
Value $180
Expiration date: December 30, 2026
Starting bid
Enjoy a guided wine tasting experience for 6 people. Additional people can be added for $30 per person.
Value $180
Expiration date: November 30, 2026. Not valid on Friday or Saturday after 4pm.
Starting bid
Enjoy a family 4 pack to the USS Midway Museum. Valid for regular admission only.
Value: $164
Expiration date: none
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 passes to Birch Aquarium.
Value: $160
Expiration Date: March 31, 2027
Starting bid
Enjoy TWO San Diego Zoo 1-Day Pass OR Safari Park 1-Day Pass
Tickets are good for either the San Diego Zoo or the Safari Park
Value: $156
Expiration date: June 30, 2027
Starting bid
A fresh floral arrangement dish curated by the owner (see stock photo) and a $50.00 gift certificate. Great for prom which is May 2nd!
Value: $125 ($50 Gift Certificate, $75 Floral Arrangement)
Expiration: December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 General Admission tickets to the San Diego Museum of Art.
Value: $100
Expiration: June 2027
Please note that these guest passes are for general Museum admission and are not valid during Art Alive, Culture & Cocktails, or other specially ticketed exhibitions or events.
Starting bid
A last minute addition to the auction!
Enjoy 4 General Admission tickets to the San Diego Natural History Museum.
Value: $96
Expiration: December 31, 2027
Please note: Not valid for films or special exhibitions
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1 month Introductory Membership at the Dos Desperados Brewery. membership includes a 16oz beer mug with your name engraved on it. A Dos Desperados Brewery t-shirt (size XS but can be exchanged for a different size) and discounted beer (unlimited $7 beers every day and $5 beers on Tuesday) plus 20% discount on merchandise.
Value: Priceless.
No expiration date.
Starting bid
Enjoy a “Dinner for Two.”
Package includes a small specialty pizza, one salad, and a bottle of our house red, white, or rosé wine.
Value: $85
No expiration date
Starting bid
Includes a Raising Canes Cooler Bag with two gift cards for The Box Combo; one gift card for a Kids Combo; three gift cards for a 22oz lemonade; a Cane Plush Puppy; a Canes t-shirt (large size); a Canes key chain; a Canes pen and writing pad; a Canes magnet and a Canes drink koozie.
Value: $50
Starting bid
Forgot to order a graduation yard sign? Don’t panic, it’s not too late. Snag this classic Mt. Carmel stock sign and give your senior the celebration shout‑out they deserve.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!