Mchs Theatre Booster Club

Offered by

Mchs Theatre Booster Club

MCHS Theatrical Arts Sponsor

Producer Level Sponsor item
Producer Level Sponsor
$500

Producer Level: $500+

-Recognition announcement during live shows

-Half page ad in show program

-Corporate sponsor thank you wall

-Twitter and Instagram Shout Out


Director Level Sponsor item
Director Level Sponsor
$250

Director Level: $250-499

-Quarter page ad in show program

-Corporate sponsor thank you wall

-Twitter and Instagram shout out


Backstage Level Sponsor item
Backstage Level Sponsor
$150

Backstage Level: $125-249

-Listed in show program (No Logo)

-Corporate sponsor thank you wall


Patron Level Sponsor item
Patron Level Sponsor
$100

Patron Level: up to $124

Listed in show program (No Logo)


Patron Level Sponsor
$50

Please contact boosters for other donation amounts.

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