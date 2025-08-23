MCHS Theatrical Arts Sponsor

Offered by
Producer Level: $500+
-Recognition announcement during live shows
-Half page ad in show program
-Corporate sponsor thank you wall
-Twitter and Instagram Shout Out
Director Level: $250-499
-Quarter page ad in show program
-Corporate sponsor thank you wall
-Twitter and Instagram shout out
Backstage Level: $125-249
-Listed in show program (No Logo)
-Corporate sponsor thank you wall
Patron Level: up to $124
Listed in show program (No Logo)
Please contact boosters for other donation amounts.
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