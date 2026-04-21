McKinley School & Community Carnival

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About this event
Prepay or purchase at the carnival, then show your receipt to the pizza gal or guy!
Prepay or purchase at the carnival, then show your receipt to the garden crew!
~Suggested donation for a cup of lemonade = $1
~Suggested donation for a cup of lemonade and a donation of a hand trowel for students to use at the garden = $3
We’ve found that offering small prizes at each game helps keep things moving and cuts down on long lines at a prize table, leaving more time to play!
We know not every parent loves the idea of extra little trinkets coming home, but the kids love playing for something & choosing their prizes throughout the event, it’s a big part of the fun.
Donations help us provide a variety of fun, kid-friendly prizes for all ages. We’re also always open to feedback or creative ideas for prize options!
These games would be an exciting new addition to this year’s carnival! Think basketball shooting competitions, football challenges, tic-tac-toe toss, and more.
Each inflatable costs about $150 to rent, but we think they’ll add big-time fun and energy to the event...without having to subject our amazing teachers to a dunk tank.
Your support helps us bring in these interactive games for all to enjoy!
Help us sweeten up the dessert table! Donations go toward treats and goodies for this fun, crowd-favorite game, run by our favorite PE teacher.
We also gladly accept dessert donations on carnival day. Store-bought treats like cookies, cupcakes, mini pies, doughnuts, and cakes are all welcome!
More details about day-of donations will be shared as the carnival gets closer.
Not sure where to give? This flexible fund helps us fill in the gaps and make sure every part of the carnival runs smoothly.
Donations may go toward things like supporting our custodial staff for extra time (and as a thank you), upgrading games from past years, purchasing additional supplies for food booths, the glow dance, live band, and face painting, or even those behind-the-scenes essentials like extension cords that keep everything running.
Have an idea or something you’d love to support? We’re always open to suggestions!
Have something specific you’d like to sponsor or contribute? We’d love your creativity and generosity, this option lets you support the carnival in your own unique way.
Dreaming up a photo booth, cotton candy station, magician, or even piglet races? Let’s chat! We just need to make sure any ideas align with school and district guidelines, but we’re always excited to explore something new.
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