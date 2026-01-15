Mckinney High School Tennis Booster Club's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Your house called—it’s bored. Upgrade your decor, grab some vintage flair, and tell your husband "it was on sale."
Perfect the hair, curate the outfit, and secure the proof: you are officially McKinney’s most photogenic senior.
New racquet, who dis? Perfect for the player who wants to look like a pro while hitting it into the net with style.
Spend some quality time with Coach Brandon at the Eldorado Country Club to fix that backhand—or just your ego. Everything you need to actually win your next neighborhood match.
Finally start that sourdough starter you’ve been talking about since 2020. The honey is local, the spoons are wooden, and the aesthetic is 100% "Pinterest Mom."
Pizza, ice cream, and bubbles—the holy trinity of a good Friday night. Consider your weekend plans officially sorted.
Warning: Side effects include competitive snacking and excessive gossip. The chicest way to prove you’re the smartest person at the table.
Why go to the bar when the bar is literally strapped to your back? Just add ice and friends (tequila provided).
For the woman who wants her accessories to say, "I just got back from a retreat in Tulum." Effortlessly cool and ready for Sunday brunch.
Cancel your plans. You’re staying in. This blanket is basically a hug you don’t have to talk to.
A bottle for every mood: Happy, Sad, Tuesday, Friday... you get the idea. Stock the cellar with the good stuff.
Stop asking your neighbor to borrow theirs. Powerful enough to make you feel like you actually know what you’re doing around the house.
This isn’t a drink; it’s a lifestyle choice. The bottles are hand-painted, the salt is truffle, and your guests will be very, very impressed.
For the serious whiskey drinker who likes their spirits smooth and their stones cold. Take the gift card to Lockwood and keep the party going.
Mahjong tiles, 4 mahjong cards value 145
