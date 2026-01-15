Hosted by

Mckinney High School Tennis Booster Club

Mckinney High School Tennis Booster Club's Silent Auction

3709 Landsdowne Dr, McKinney, TX 75072, USA

The "Pour Decisions" Starter Pack: Scout and Cellar
The "Pour Decisions" Starter Pack: Scout and Cellar
$30

Starting bid

  • Because "clean-crafted" wine means you can have that second glass (guilt-free!). This set includes everything you need to look sophisticated while you forget where you put your phone.
  • Scout & Cellar Wine
  • Decanter & Wine Chiller
  • Wine Charms & Glasses

    Value: $140
The "Main Street" Makeover
The "Main Street" Makeover
$30

Starting bid

Your house called—it’s bored. Upgrade your decor, grab some vintage flair, and tell your husband "it was on sale."


  • $40 Patina Green Gift Card
  • $20 Sues Chic Interiors Gift Card
  • $50 Groovy Coop Gift Card

    Value: $110
The Senior Glow-Up
The Senior Glow-Up item
The Senior Glow-Up item
The Senior Glow-Up
$60

Starting bid

Perfect the hair, curate the outfit, and secure the proof: you are officially McKinney’s most photogenic senior.

  • Photoshoot by Amewsme
  • MG Salon Service
  • $50 Urban Loft Gift Card

    Value: $545
The "Served with Attitude" Racquet Set
The "Served with Attitude" Racquet Set
$40

Starting bid

New racquet, who dis? Perfect for the player who wants to look like a pro while hitting it into the net with style.


  • Wilson Burn 100LS Tennis Racquet
  • Tennis Balls & Dampeners
  • Professional Stringing Service

    Value: $210
The "Love-All" Private Lesson Bundle
The "Love-All" Private Lesson Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Spend some quality time with Coach Brandon at the Eldorado Country Club to fix that backhand—or just your ego. Everything you need to actually win your next neighborhood match.

  • Wilson Burn 100LS Racquet
  • Private Lesson with Brandon
  • Tennis Balls & Dampeners

    Value: $270
The "Domestic Goddess" Starter Kit
The "Domestic Goddess" Starter Kit
$20

Starting bid

Finally start that sourdough starter you’ve been talking about since 2020. The honey is local, the spoons are wooden, and the aesthetic is 100% "Pinterest Mom."

  • White House Kitchen Sourdough Starter & Flour
  • Locally Sourced Honey ($50)
  • The Standard Gift Card ($50)
  • McKinney Tea Towel & Wooden Spoons
  • Woven Display Basket

    Value: $130
The "Date Night, Done Right"
The "Date Night, Done Right"
$30

Starting bid

Pizza, ice cream, and bubbles—the holy trinity of a good Friday night. Consider your weekend plans officially sorted.

  • $50 Cadillac Pizza Gift Card
  • $25 Miruku Creamery Gift Card
  • Bottle of Champagne

    Value: $140
The "Game On" Mahjong Set
The "Game On" Mahjong Set
$40

Starting bid

Warning: Side effects include competitive snacking and excessive gossip. The chicest way to prove you’re the smartest person at the table.

  • Complete Mahjong Tile Set
  • Custom Tile Bag
  • Mahjong Card Holder
  • Traditional Scoring Sticks

    Value: $225
The "Margarita Backpack" Mobile Party with Brumate Backtap
The "Margarita Backpack" Mobile Party with Brumate Backtap
$40

Starting bid

Why go to the bar when the bar is literally strapped to your back? Just add ice and friends (tequila provided).

  • Stainless Steel Lined Backpack Cooler with Tap
  • Lalo Tequila & Triple Sec
  • Topo Chico & Fresh Limes

    Value: $250
The "Boho Beauty" Bundle
The "Boho Beauty" Bundle
$20

Starting bid

For the woman who wants her accessories to say, "I just got back from a retreat in Tulum." Effortlessly cool and ready for Sunday brunch.

  • Artisan Jewelry Set (Necklace & Earrings)
  • Chic Boho Purse
  • Signature Woven Basket

    Value: $120
The "Ultimate Indoor Girl" Cozy Kit
The "Ultimate Indoor Girl" Cozy Kit
$20

Starting bid

Cancel your plans. You’re staying in. This blanket is basically a hug you don’t have to talk to.

  • $25 Boho Moonchild Gift Card
  • Hand-Knit Chunky Blanket
  • Premium Soy Candle

    Value: $125
The "Six-Pack" (The Best Kind)
The "Six-Pack" (The Best Kind)
$30

Starting bid

A bottle for every mood: Happy, Sad, Tuesday, Friday... you get the idea. Stock the cellar with the good stuff.

  • 6 Bottles of Scout & Cellar Wine
  • Varieties: Cabernet, Pinot Noir (x2), Sauvignon Blanc, White Zinfandel, Zinfandel

    Value: $150
The "Honey-Do" List Destroyer - The Baseline Builder Drill
The "Honey-Do" List Destroyer - The Baseline Builder Drill
$20

Starting bid

Stop asking your neighbor to borrow theirs. Powerful enough to make you feel like you actually know what you’re doing around the house.

  • Rigid Drill
    Value: $80
The "Top Shelf" Clase Azul Experience
The "Top Shelf" Clase Azul Experience
$60

Starting bid

This isn’t a drink; it’s a lifestyle choice. The bottles are hand-painted, the salt is truffle, and your guests will be very, very impressed.

  • Clase Azul Mezcal & Mezcal Clase Azul. Both are 750ml bottles
  • Signature Margarita Glassware & Hand-Painted Shot Glasses
  • Fresh Oranges, Lime Juice & Gourmet Pairing Snacks
  • 5 Bars of Premium Chocolate & Truffle Sea Salt

    Value: $700
The "Bourbon & Chill" Collection
The "Bourbon & Chill" Collection
$20

Starting bid

For the serious whiskey drinker who likes their spirits smooth and their stones cold. Take the gift card to Lockwood and keep the party going.

  • George Remus Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • Whiskey Granite Stone Set
  • $50 Gift Card to Lockwood Distillery

    Value: $120
Mahjong Set
Mahjong Set
$20

Starting bid

Mahjong tiles, 4 mahjong cards value 145

