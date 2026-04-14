MCL #1238 State of CA Convention Program Book

About this event
Feature you or your business on a full page ad in our program booklet. please send a high-definition copy of your ad via email no later than 06/08/26. You may email this form and high-definition copy of ad to: [email protected]
Feature you or your business on a 1/2 page ad in our program booklet. please send a high-definition copy of your ad via email no later than 5/15/26. You may email this form and high-definition copy of ad to: [email protected]
Feature you or your business on a 1/4 page ad in our program booklet. please send a high-definition copy of your ad via email no later than 5/15/26. You may email this form and high-definition copy of ad to: [email protected]
Feature you or your business on a business card ad in our program booklet. please send a high-definition copy of your ad via email no later than 5/15/26. You may email this form and high-definition copy of ad to: [email protected]
Feature you or your business with your name or company supporting us in our program booklet. please send a high-definition copy of your ad via email no later than 06/08/26. You may email this form and high-definition copy of ad to: [email protected]
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