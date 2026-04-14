Marine Corps League

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Marine Corps League

About this event

MCL #1238 State of CA Convention Program Book

9175 W Stockton Blvd

Elk Grove, CA 95758, USA

Full Page Advertisement
$200

Feature you or your business on a full page ad in our program booklet. please send a high-definition copy of your ad via email no later than 06/08/26. You may email this form and high-definition copy of ad to: [email protected]

Half Page Advertisement
$150

Feature you or your business on a 1/2 page ad in our program booklet. please send a high-definition copy of your ad via email no later than 5/15/26. You may email this form and high-definition copy of ad to: [email protected]

Quarter Page Advertisement
$100

Feature you or your business on a 1/4 page ad in our program booklet. please send a high-definition copy of your ad via email no later than 5/15/26. You may email this form and high-definition copy of ad to: [email protected]

Business Card Advertisement
$50

Feature you or your business on a business card ad in our program booklet. please send a high-definition copy of your ad via email no later than 5/15/26. You may email this form and high-definition copy of ad to: [email protected]

Patron Advertisement Per Name
$25

Feature you or your business with your name or company supporting us in our program booklet. please send a high-definition copy of your ad via email no later than 06/08/26. You may email this form and high-definition copy of ad to: [email protected]

Add a donation for Marine Corps League

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