MCL Miami Store

This beautifully designed coin honors the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps, featuring the core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment alongside iconic Marine Corps symbols. The coin is 2.5" in circumference with a width of 5mm, and a weight of 4.26 oz. This is a massively beatiful masterpiece. Get yours today! Note: The coin is available for pick up at various MCL Miami gatherings or during our monthly meeting, if you'd like it to me mailed to you, there is a $11 charge for priority mail. Please make sure you provide contact/address information and include the shipping and handling charge.