MCL Miami Store

Limited Edition 250th USMC Anniversary Coin
$40

This beautifully designed coin honors the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps, featuring the core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment alongside iconic Marine Corps symbols. The coin is 2.5" in circumference with a width of 5mm, and a weight of 4.26 oz. This is a massively beatiful masterpiece. Get yours today! Note: The coin is available for pick up at various MCL Miami gatherings or during our monthly meeting, if you'd like it to me mailed to you, there is a $11 charge for priority mail. Please make sure you provide contact/address information and include the shipping and handling charge.

Shipping & Handling
$12

This is for priority mail, which is 2 to 3 day shipping.

Detachment Red Polo
$30

Sportek Moisture Wicking Polo Style Shirt. Available in multiple sizes. Care instructions: wash inside out in cold water, no fabric softener use, tumble air dry (no heat)

Membership Detachment Cover (Detachment Members Only)
$65

Membership Cover. Available in several sizes.

Membership Detachment Cover (Women)(Detachment Members Only)
$65

Membership Cover. Available in several sizes.

Walk With Warriors T-Shirt
$35

Paragon Moisture Wicking UPF 50+ Sun Protection.

MCL Miami Travel Mug
$15

Keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold while on the go with this cool looking MCL Miami Mug.

MODD Travel Mug
$15

Keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold while on the go with this cool looking Military Order of the Devil Dog COW4 Frank Kovacs Pound #412 Mug.

Uniform Patch Blazer Crest & Buttons - Regular Members
$35
Uniform Blazer Buttons - Associate Members
$23

