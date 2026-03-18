McLane Elementary PTSO's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
$250 Value
Capture meaningful family memories with a professional session by Becca W Photography.
This package includes:
Enjoy a relaxed, easygoing experience designed to capture genuine connection and natural moments you’ll treasure for years to come.
Starting bid
$400 Value
Celebrate the special bond between a mother and her child with a heartfelt portrait mini session at your home, with a beautifully simple black backdrop that keeps the focus on you. This intimate session is designed to capture the love, connection, and everyday beauty of motherhood.
Session is limited to one parent and will take place in the comfort of your home.
Expires 6 months from the auction date.
Starting bid
$300+ Value
Enjoy a fun day outdoors with this golf-themed basket from Airport Golf & Batting Center!
This package includes:
Perfect for golfers of all skill levels, this basket is a great way to practice your swing, enjoy time outside, and have fun with friends or family. Whether you’re sharpening your skills or just getting started, it’s a great excuse to hit the range!
Starting bid
$180 Value
Calling all golfers! Enjoy three rounds of golf at Capital City Golf Club, one of the area’s favorite local courses.
This package includes:
A great opportunity to enjoy a scenic and well-loved course, whether you're playing solo, with friends, or treating someone to a round on the greens. Perfect for both casual and experienced golfers.
Starting bid
Value: Approx. $60
A beautifully curated wine basket perfect for relaxing evenings, celebrations, or sharing with friends. Featuring coordinated blue-themed accessories and a selection of wine, this basket is designed for the perfect night to unwind.
Includes:
• 2 blue glass wine glasses
• 2 bottle toppers
• 6 drink coasters
• 2 bottles of wine
A thoughtful gift for wine lovers, housewarmings, date nights, or cozy evenings at home.
Starting bid
$240 Value
Treat your hair to some love with this salon-inspired basket filled with professional hair care and styling essentials. Designed to cleanse, nourish, and style, these products help you achieve salon-quality results at home while keeping your hair healthy and beautiful.
Includes:
• 2 satin pillowcases
• 1" spring curling iron
• Redken products, including:
A perfect gift for beauty lovers or anyone ready for a hair refresh.
Starting bid
$150 Value
Reveal your best skin with a customized facial at Serene Skin.
This professional treatment is designed for all skin types and tones, targeting a variety of skin concerns for a healthy, radiant glow.
This package includes:
Perfect for refreshing your complexion, addressing specific skin needs, and leaving your skin feeling clean, balanced, and glowing.
Starting bid
Experience relaxation and renewal at Maxwell’s Salon and Spa, a destination for beauty, wellness, and self-care.
This $100 gift card can be used toward a range of services, including:
Perfect for a little well-deserved pampering—whether you’re refreshing your look or taking time to relax and recharge.
Starting bid
$90 Value
Relax, unwind, and recharge with a massage gift card to Tumwater Chiropractic.
This certificate can be used toward a professional massage designed to ease tension, support recovery, and promote overall wellness.
Perfect for stress relief, self-care, or simply taking time to care for your body and well-being.
Starting bid
$270 Value
This package includes:
• Three 60-minute massage certificates at Element Chiropractic
Treat yourself to relaxation, stress relief, and self-care with this wonderful wellness package.
Starting bid
$270 Value
This package includes:
• Three 60-minute massage certificates at Element Chiropractic
Treat yourself to relaxation, stress relief, and self-care with this wonderful wellness package.
Starting bid
$105 Value
Treat yourself to a little luxury with this beautiful Mary Kay beauty basket! Filled with skincare and cosmetic favorites, this package is perfect for a relaxing self-care refresh at home.
This box includes:
• Body lotion
• Satin Hands exfoliating scrub
• Satin Hands hand softener and nourishing shea cream set
• 2 lipsticks
• 1 eye shadow
• 2 Scented perfumes
Perfect for beauty lovers or anyone who deserves a little pampering!
Starting bid
$84 Value
Good hair days ahead! This basket from Stage Work Salon is packed with salon-quality hair care essentials designed to keep your hair healthy, refreshed, and full of life.
Includes:
• Large 33.8 oz Loma shampoo and conditioner bottles
• Travel-size Kendra Professional Volume Spray
• Scalp massager
A perfect self-care bundle for anyone who loves professional-quality hair care at home.
Starting bid
$75 Value
Relax, unwind, and refresh your look with a professional hair service at The Alchemist Beauty Lounge Westside.
This package with Anika includes:
Perfect for a little self-care, a style refresh, or a confidence boost. Enjoy a personalized salon experience designed to leave you feeling polished and glowing.
Starting bid
$77 Value
Get a natural, sun-kissed glow with a professional spray tan from Amber & Aloe.
This certificate includes:
Perfect for special events, vacations, or anyone wanting a healthy glow without sun exposure. Fast, professional, and tailored to your skin tone for natural-looking results.
Starting bid
Approx $100
Treat yourself to a relaxing spa day without leaving home! This self-care basket is filled with pampering essentials to help you unwind, recharge, and create your own spa experience anytime.
Includes:
• 10 assorted face, eye, and lip masks
• Candle
• 4 different scents of conditioner bars
• Jar of honey beef tallow
• Face roller
• 3 pairs of cozy socks
• Makeup bag
• Aveda hand and foot relief cream kit with lip saver stick
A perfect gift for anyone who deserves a little extra relaxation and self-care.
Starting bid
$75 Value
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a little relaxation and glow-up with this thoughtful self-care package from Stormie Skin & Wellness.
This bundle includes:
Perfect for a cozy night in or a refreshing reset, this package is all about rest, rejuvenation, and a little everyday luxury.
Starting bid
Estimated retail value: $50.
Handcrafted in Chehalis by Simply PNW Co., this cozy self-care bundle brings together locally made favorites with warm Pacific Northwest charm.
This bundle includes:
A perfect gift set featuring all handmade items crafted in Washington.
Starting bid
$125 Value
Treat yourself to relaxation and rejuvenation with a wellness experience from Pacific Massage and Wellness.
Customized massage sessions designed to help relieve stress, reduce chronic pain, and promote overall well-being.
Whether you’re looking for relaxation or therapeutic treatment, this experience offers the perfect opportunity to unwind and recharge.
Starting bid
$900 Value
Bring your vision to life with expert guidance from Swalling Walk Architects.
This package includes:
Perfect for anyone considering a remodel, addition, or new build, this session offers valuable insight to help you refine your ideas, explore possibilities, and take the next steps with confidence.
Whether you're just getting started or need expert input on an existing plan, this is a rare opportunity to work directly with experienced architects.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!