Mclane Elementary Parent Teacher Student Organization
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Mclane Elementary Parent Teacher Student Organization

About this event

Sales closed

McLane Elementary PTSO's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

200 Delphi Rd SW, Olympia, WA 98502, USA

Family Photography Session 📸✨ item
Family Photography Session 📸✨
$50

Starting bid

$250 Value


Capture meaningful family memories with a professional session by Becca W Photography.

This package includes:

  •  30-minute family photography session
  •  40+ professionally edited photos
  •  One location choice: Ralph Munro Trail, Pioneer Park, or the Washington State Capitol
  •  Online gallery delivery with printing rights

Enjoy a relaxed, easygoing experience designed to capture genuine connection and natural moments you’ll treasure for years to come.


Alice Malia Photography- motherhood portrait session item
Alice Malia Photography- motherhood portrait session item
Alice Malia Photography- motherhood portrait session
$50

Starting bid

$400 Value


Celebrate the special bond between a mother and her child with a heartfelt portrait mini session at your home, with a beautifully simple black backdrop that keeps the focus on you. This intimate session is designed to capture the love, connection, and everyday beauty of motherhood.


Session is limited to one parent and will take place in the comfort of your home.


Expires 6 months from the auction date.

Airport Golf & Batting Center Basket –Airport Golf & ⛳🏌️‍♂️ item
Airport Golf & Batting Center Basket –Airport Golf & ⛳🏌️‍♂️ item
Airport Golf & Batting Center Basket –Airport Golf & ⛳🏌️‍♂️
$100

Starting bid

$300+ Value


Enjoy a fun day outdoors with this golf-themed basket from Airport Golf & Batting Center!

This package includes:

  •  4 Passes for the driving range
  •  Golf balls and Tees
  •  Polarized Ionic Bracelet
  •  Assorted golf-related goodies and items

Perfect for golfers of all skill levels, this basket is a great way to practice your swing, enjoy time outside, and have fun with friends or family. Whether you’re sharpening your skills or just getting started, it’s a great excuse to hit the range!


Capital City Golf Club – 3 Rounds of Golf ⛳ item
Capital City Golf Club – 3 Rounds of Golf ⛳ item
Capital City Golf Club – 3 Rounds of Golf ⛳
$90

Starting bid

$180 Value


Calling all golfers! Enjoy three rounds of golf at Capital City Golf Club, one of the area’s favorite local courses.

This package includes:

  •  3 rounds of golf (valued at $60 each)

A great opportunity to enjoy a scenic and well-loved course, whether you're playing solo, with friends, or treating someone to a round on the greens. Perfect for both casual and experienced golfers.


At-Home Blue-Themed Wine Basket item
At-Home Blue-Themed Wine Basket item
At-Home Blue-Themed Wine Basket item
At-Home Blue-Themed Wine Basket
$25

Starting bid

Value: Approx. $60


A beautifully curated wine basket perfect for relaxing evenings, celebrations, or sharing with friends. Featuring coordinated blue-themed accessories and a selection of wine, this basket is designed for the perfect night to unwind.


Includes:
• 2 blue glass wine glasses
• 2 bottle toppers
• 6 drink coasters
• 2 bottles of wine


A thoughtful gift for wine lovers, housewarmings, date nights, or cozy evenings at home.


Casa Blanca Beauty Salon hair care basket item
Casa Blanca Beauty Salon hair care basket item
Casa Blanca Beauty Salon hair care basket
$75

Starting bid

$240 Value


Treat your hair to some love with this salon-inspired basket filled with professional hair care and styling essentials. Designed to cleanse, nourish, and style, these products help you achieve salon-quality results at home while keeping your hair healthy and beautiful.


Includes:
• 2 satin pillowcases
• 1" spring curling iron
• Redken products, including:

  • Shampoo & conditioner
  • Thickening spray
  • 25 Benefits spray

A perfect gift for beauty lovers or anyone ready for a hair refresh.


Serene Skin Custom Facial ✨ item
Serene Skin Custom Facial ✨ item
Serene Skin Custom Facial ✨
$50

Starting bid

$150 Value


Reveal your best skin with a customized facial at Serene Skin.

This professional treatment is designed for all skin types and tones, targeting a variety of skin concerns for a healthy, radiant glow.

This package includes:

  •  Detailed skin analysis
  •  Personalized facial treatment
  •  Customized skincare recommendations and care plan

Perfect for refreshing your complexion, addressing specific skin needs, and leaving your skin feeling clean, balanced, and glowing.


Maxwell’s Salon & Spa – $100 Gift Card ✨ item
Maxwell’s Salon & Spa – $100 Gift Card ✨ item
Maxwell’s Salon & Spa – $100 Gift Card ✨
$45

Starting bid

Experience relaxation and renewal at Maxwell’s Salon and Spa, a destination for beauty, wellness, and self-care.


This $100 gift card can be used toward a range of services, including:

  •  Haircuts and styling
  •  Nail services
  •  Esthetics and skincare treatments
  •  General salon and spa services

Perfect for a little well-deserved pampering—whether you’re refreshing your look or taking time to relax and recharge.


Tumwater Chiropractic – Massage Gift Card 💆‍♀️✨ item
Tumwater Chiropractic – Massage Gift Card 💆‍♀️✨ item
Tumwater Chiropractic – Massage Gift Card 💆‍♀️✨
$40

Starting bid

$90 Value


Relax, unwind, and recharge with a massage gift card to Tumwater Chiropractic.

This certificate can be used toward a professional massage designed to ease tension, support recovery, and promote overall wellness.


Perfect for stress relief, self-care, or simply taking time to care for your body and well-being.


Element Chiropractic (3 Massages) package #1 item
Element Chiropractic (3 Massages) package #1
$100

Starting bid

$270 Value


This package includes:
Three 60-minute massage certificates at Element Chiropractic


Treat yourself to relaxation, stress relief, and self-care with this wonderful wellness package.


Element Chiropractic (3 Massages) package #2 item
Element Chiropractic (3 Massages) package #2
$100

Starting bid

$270 Value


This package includes:
Three 60-minute massage certificates at Element Chiropractic


Treat yourself to relaxation, stress relief, and self-care with this wonderful wellness package.


Pink Products Beauty Box 💗 item
Pink Products Beauty Box 💗
$40

Starting bid

$105 Value


Treat yourself to a little luxury with this beautiful Mary Kay beauty basket! Filled with skincare and cosmetic favorites, this package is perfect for a relaxing self-care refresh at home.


This box includes:
• Body lotion
• Satin Hands exfoliating scrub
• Satin Hands hand softener and nourishing shea cream set
• 2 lipsticks
• 1 eye shadow
• 2 Scented perfumes


Perfect for beauty lovers or anyone who deserves a little pampering!


Stage Works Hair Care Package item
Stage Works Hair Care Package item
Stage Works Hair Care Package
$35

Starting bid

$84 Value


Good hair days ahead! This basket from Stage Work Salon is packed with salon-quality hair care essentials designed to keep your hair healthy, refreshed, and full of life.


Includes:
• Large 33.8 oz Loma shampoo and conditioner bottles
• Travel-size Kendra Professional Volume Spray
• Scalp massager


A perfect self-care bundle for anyone who loves professional-quality hair care at home.


The Alchemist Beauty Lounge – Hair Service Gift Card ✨ item
The Alchemist Beauty Lounge – Hair Service Gift Card ✨ item
The Alchemist Beauty Lounge – Hair Service Gift Card ✨
$35

Starting bid

$75 Value


Relax, unwind, and refresh your look with a professional hair service at The Alchemist Beauty Lounge Westside.


This package with Anika includes:

  •  Haircut with blowout
  •  Custom conditioning treatment

Perfect for a little self-care, a style refresh, or a confidence boost. Enjoy a personalized salon experience designed to leave you feeling polished and glowing.


Amber & Aloe Spray Tan Certificate 🌞✨ item
Amber & Aloe Spray Tan Certificate 🌞✨ item
Amber & Aloe Spray Tan Certificate 🌞✨
$35

Starting bid

$77 Value


Get a natural, sun-kissed glow with a professional spray tan from Amber & Aloe.

This certificate includes:

  •  One rapid spray tan session
  •  Add-on enhancement included for a customized finish

Perfect for special events, vacations, or anyone wanting a healthy glow without sun exposure. Fast, professional, and tailored to your skin tone for natural-looking results.


At-Home Spa Basket item
At-Home Spa Basket
$25

Starting bid

Approx $100


Treat yourself to a relaxing spa day without leaving home! This self-care basket is filled with pampering essentials to help you unwind, recharge, and create your own spa experience anytime.


Includes:
• 10 assorted face, eye, and lip masks
• Candle
• 4 different scents of conditioner bars
• Jar of honey beef tallow
• Face roller
• 3 pairs of cozy socks
• Makeup bag
• Aveda hand and foot relief cream kit with lip saver stick


A perfect gift for anyone who deserves a little extra relaxation and self-care.


Stormie Skin & Wellness Self-Care Bundle ✨ item
Stormie Skin & Wellness Self-Care Bundle ✨ item
Stormie Skin & Wellness Self-Care Bundle ✨
$25

Starting bid

$75 Value


Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a little relaxation and glow-up with this thoughtful self-care package from Stormie Skin & Wellness.

This bundle includes:

  • $25 gift card toward services or products
  • A curated goodie bag featuring a face mask, eye gels, candle, and chap stick

Perfect for a cozy night in or a refreshing reset, this package is all about rest, rejuvenation, and a little everyday luxury.


Simply PNW Co. Handmade Bundle item
Simply PNW Co. Handmade Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Estimated retail value: $50.


Handcrafted in Chehalis by Simply PNW Co., this cozy self-care bundle brings together locally made favorites with warm Pacific Northwest charm.

This bundle includes:

  • Woven basket
  • Car diffuser
  • Tallow balm – Juicy Pear scent
  • Coconut Cold Brew lip balm
  • Handmade tallow soap – Pumpkin Spice scent
  • Soap saver

A perfect gift set featuring all handmade items crafted in Washington.


Pacific Massage & Wellness Gift Certificate 1 hour massage item
Pacific Massage & Wellness Gift Certificate 1 hour massage
$50

Starting bid

$125 Value


Treat yourself to relaxation and rejuvenation with a wellness experience from Pacific Massage and Wellness.


Customized massage sessions designed to help relieve stress, reduce chronic pain, and promote overall well-being.


Whether you’re looking for relaxation or therapeutic treatment, this experience offers the perfect opportunity to unwind and recharge.


Architectural Design Consultation – $900 Value 🏡✨ item
Architectural Design Consultation – $900 Value 🏡✨
$100

Starting bid

$900 Value


Bring your vision to life with expert guidance from Swalling Walk Architects.

This package includes:

  • 📐 Two-hour architectural consultation with a professional design team

Perfect for anyone considering a remodel, addition, or new build, this session offers valuable insight to help you refine your ideas, explore possibilities, and take the next steps with confidence.


Whether you're just getting started or need expert input on an existing plan, this is a rare opportunity to work directly with experienced architects.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!