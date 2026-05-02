McLane Elementary PTSO Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Retail Value: $3,275
Escape to the breathtaking beauty of Hawaii with a tropical resort getaway for the whole family! Choose from a beautiful resort stay on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island and create unforgettable memories in paradise.
This package includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a welcoming Standard Room featuring King, Queen, or Double beds, air conditioning, and a private bathroom.
Your getaway includes:
• 5-night resort stay in Hawaii for 2 adults and 2 children
• Comfortable Standard Room accommodations
• Access to beautiful beaches on-site or nearby
• Resort pools and relaxing lounge areas
• On-site or nearby dining options
• Resort amenities such as golf, tennis, fitness centers, spas, and watersports (varies by location)
• Premium Guest Services for easy trip planning
Whether you’re relaxing poolside, exploring island adventures, or soaking up the sun on Hawaii’s stunning beaches, this getaway offers the perfect tropical escape.
Important Terms & Conditions:
• Winner has 12 months from purchase date to book and up to 24 months to travel
• Reservations can be made up to 12 months in advance
• Blackout dates apply, including Presidents’ Week, Spring Break, July 4th, Christmas, and New Year’s
• Must be 21+ to book
• Maximum occupancy: 2 adults and 2 children under 12
• Resort fees and applicable taxes may be due at check-in
• Resort amenities vary by destination and may have additional fees
• Experience is non-transferable and cannot be resold
Airfare not included. ✈️
Important: 50 tickets must be sold for the raffle prize to be awarded. If fewer than 50 tickets are sold, all ticket purchases will be treated as donations supporting the new ADA-accessible playground.
Thank you for your support—and good luck
Retail Value: $2,850
Escape to Oregon wine country with a romantic getaway to the beautiful Willamette Valley—just a few hours from Olympia. Enjoy a relaxing retreat designed for couples looking to unwind, reconnect, and indulge in exceptional food and wine.
This experience includes 3 nights for 2 guests at a picturesque bed & breakfast near charming downtown McMinnville. Stay in a luxurious King Suite featuring European-inspired elegance and Old World charm.
Your getaway includes:
• 3-night stay for 2 guests in Willamette Valley
• Daily gourmet three-course breakfasts
• Luxurious King Suite accommodations
• Wine tasting for two at a local winery
• Access to Oregon’s renowned wine country, featuring over 700 nearby wineries
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning assistance
Discover Oregon’s celebrated culinary scene, sip award-winning wines, and explore the charming shops, restaurants, and tasting rooms of McMinnville.
Terms & Conditions:
• Winner has 12 months from purchase date to confirm reservation and up to 24 months to travel
• Travel available October 1–June 30, excluding Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks
• Reservations subject to availability
• Suite assignments based on availability; specific room not guaranteed
• Transportation to wine tasting is not included
• See winner certificate for full terms and conditions
A perfect escape for couples who love wine, food, and a little romance. ✨
Important: 35 raffle tickets must be sold for this prize to be awarded. If fewer than 35 tickets are sold, all ticket purchases will be considered donations supporting our new ADA-accessible playground.
Thank you for your support, and good luck!
Value: $360–$400
Cheer on the Seattle Sounders FC in style with this premium matchday experience!
Package includes:
• 2 Club Level seats to the rivalry match against the Portland Timbers on Thursday, July 16th at 7:30 PM
• Access to exclusive Club Level concessions featuring some of the best food in the stadium
• Access to the Club Level bar, including the only area in the stadium serving hard alcohol and mixed drinks
• Premium leather comfort seating for an elevated game-day experience
Club Level tickets typically sell for $180–$200 per seat.
Section TBD.
Perfect for any soccer fan looking to enjoy one of the biggest rivalry matches of the season in comfort and style.
*Winner will receive tickets via email week of match.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!