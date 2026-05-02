McLane Elementary PTSO Raffle 2026

Retail Value: $3,275





Escape to the breathtaking beauty of Hawaii with a tropical resort getaway for the whole family! Choose from a beautiful resort stay on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island and create unforgettable memories in paradise.





This package includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a welcoming Standard Room featuring King, Queen, or Double beds, air conditioning, and a private bathroom.





Your getaway includes:

• 5-night resort stay in Hawaii for 2 adults and 2 children

• Comfortable Standard Room accommodations

• Access to beautiful beaches on-site or nearby

• Resort pools and relaxing lounge areas

• On-site or nearby dining options

• Resort amenities such as golf, tennis, fitness centers, spas, and watersports (varies by location)

• Premium Guest Services for easy trip planning

Whether you’re relaxing poolside, exploring island adventures, or soaking up the sun on Hawaii’s stunning beaches, this getaway offers the perfect tropical escape.





Important Terms & Conditions:

• Winner has 12 months from purchase date to book and up to 24 months to travel

• Reservations can be made up to 12 months in advance

• Blackout dates apply, including Presidents’ Week, Spring Break, July 4th, Christmas, and New Year’s

• Must be 21+ to book

• Maximum occupancy: 2 adults and 2 children under 12

• Resort fees and applicable taxes may be due at check-in

• Resort amenities vary by destination and may have additional fees

• Experience is non-transferable and cannot be resold





Airfare not included. ✈️





Important: 50 tickets must be sold for the raffle prize to be awarded. If fewer than 50 tickets are sold, all ticket purchases will be treated as donations supporting the new ADA-accessible playground.





Thank you for your support—and good luck