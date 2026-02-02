MCMH Foundation Trivia Night Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a 4-night stay at Fish & Fiddle Family Resort, redeemable at any of their cozy cabins or houses along the scenic water’s edge. This experience also includes one free day of boat rental, giving you the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure on the lake. Whether you’re kicking back by the water, exploring the outdoors, or making family memories, Fish & Fiddle offers a laid-back lakeside escape for all seasons.
Fish & Fiddle Resort, established in 1952, is a historic, family-friendly waterfront resort located on the shores of Norfork Lake in North Central Arkansas. For generations, the resort has welcomed families, boaters, fishermen, and outdoor enthusiasts seeking a relaxed Ozark lake getaway rooted in tradition, hospitality, and natural beauty.
Today, Fish & Fiddle Resort combines its rich history with modern amenities, including private lake access, private dock access, a family-friendly pool, game room, outdoor pavilion, fire pits, and a general store with ice cream. Whether you're planning a weekend escape, family vacation, fishing trip with friends and family, or extended stay, Fish & Fiddle Resort on Norfork Lake, Arkansas offers a thoughtfully updated lake experience—honoring its past while continuing to grow for the future.
$800-$3000+ Value depending on date & size of cabin
Donated by Fish & Fiddle Resort
Starting bid
Upgrade your home cleaning routine with the Roborock QX Revo Arc robot vacuum. Featuring powerful suction, smart navigation, mopping capability, and a self-cleaning dock, this high-tech system is designed to keep floors clean with minimal effort.
Donated by Dr. Angela Kerchner
$1000 value
Starting bid
This vibrant, handcrafted quilt features a striking patchwork design with rich colors and detailed quilting throughout. Carefully made and full of character, this one-of-a-kind piece works beautifully as a cozy throw, bed accent, or statement piece in any room.
Donated by Krystalle Fada
$400 Value
Starting bid
A beautifully handcrafted walnut side table featuring a unique crossed-leg design with integrated space for books or magazines. A functional and timeless piece that adds warmth and character to any room.
Donated by Pilot Grove Enterprises, LLC (Ron Kloewer)
$250 Value
Starting bid
The Omnilux Contour Face is a medical-grade LED light therapy device designed to support skin health and rejuvenation. This at-home treatment uses red and near-infrared light to promote a refreshed, glowing complexion.
Donated by LJ Aesthetics
LJ Aesthetics - Southwest Iowa Aesthetician
$300 Value
Starting bid
Includes a classic Michael Kors crossbody purse paired with a bottle of Tassel Ridge wine and gourmet Dubai chocolate pralines. A stylish and classic gift set ideal for a night out or special occasion.
Donated by Monica & Bryant Blay
$250 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-night stay at Red Coach Inn & Suites in Red Oak, Iowa. A comfortable and convenient option for a relaxing overnight getaway, hosting guests, or a staycation close to home.
One-night stay included.
Donated by Jason & Sara Orme
$150+
Expires 12/31/26
Starting bid
A complete bundle for cats and their people, featuring a cozy purple bed, cat food, scratching post, water fountain, toys, treats, grooming essentials, and Pretty Litter. Everything a spoiled cat could want in one collection.
$150 Value
Cat Food donated by Tractor Supply, Red Oak
Other Cat Accessories donated by Oak Valley Animal Health
Starting bid
A deluxe bundle for happy, entertained cats, featuring a multi-level cat perch, cozy bed, toys, bowls, Pretty Litter, and playful enrichment essentials. Perfect for pampering a favorite feline.
$150 Value
Donated by Oak Valley Animal Health
Starting bid
Enjoy a $150 gift certificate to Arbor Day Farm, a bottle of wine and some chocolates. The gift certificate is redeemable at Lied Lodge and throughout the Arbor Day Farm campus. Gift cards may be used for lodging, dining, spa services, Arbor Day Farm wine, retail purchases, and tickets to Tree Adventure and Arbor Lodge. Best of all, your purchase supports tree planting efforts around the world.
Donated by Laura Kloewer
$150 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy a $150 gift certificate to River Bend Heritage Lodge, a charming bed-and-breakfast nestled on 21 peaceful acres in Red Oak, Iowa. This welcoming lodge offers a relaxing escape with comfortable accommodations, thoughtful hospitality, and a quiet natural setting. Whether you’re planning a short retreat or adding a special touch to a longer stay, River Bend Heritage Lodge is the perfect place to unwind and recharge.
$150 value.
Donated by River Bend Heritage Lodge.
Riverbend Heritage Lodge | places to stay | 1938 G Avenue, Red Oak, IA, USA
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind, handmade lap quilt features a charming bookshelf design created from a variety of colorful fabrics, celebrating the love of reading and storytelling. Paired with two acclaimed books—The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride and Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher by Timothy Egan—this collection is perfect for cozy reading nights or as a unique gift for a book lover. A beautiful blend of craftsmanship, comfort, and literary inspiration.
Donated by Chris Johnson
$250 Value
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special with a $150 gift card to Primrose in Corning, Iowa, paired with a beautiful fresh floral arrangement from Home Town Florist in Red Oak (actual flowers will differ from picture). A thoughtful combination of local shopping and seasonal blooms, perfect for gifting or a well-deserved splurge.
Donated by Kathy Kloewer
$220 Value
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the power and splendor of classical music with 2 tickets to any Omaha Symphony Masterworks Series concert (Up to a $186 value). The power and splendor of a symphony orchestra finds its fullest expression in performances of classical music by the masters. Virtuoso soloists and majestic choruses add to the excitement. Join us for pre-concert lectures at 6:45 p.m. that will guide you step-by-step through the evening’s program.
Donated by Omaha Symphony
$186 Value
Starting bid
Go Wild with 4 Passes to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo! Explore one of the world’s best zoos with 4 all-access passes to the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, NE! From majestic elephants to playful penguins, experience the magic of wildlife across incredible exhibits like the Desert Dome, Lied Jungle, and the stunning Aquarium. Get up close with animals from all over the world in one unforgettable day! Grab these passes and make your next adventure a roaring success!
Donated by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
$120 Value
Starting bid
A sleek leather Michael Kors sling bag paired with a bottle of Tassel Ridge wine and gourmet Dubai chocolate pralines. A great combination of style, function, and indulgence.
Donated by Monica & Bryant Blay
$150 Value
Starting bid
Feeling lucky? This mystery basket is filled with a surprise assortment of items waiting to be discovered. Thoughtfully assembled and full of variety, it’s a fun option for anyone who enjoys a little intrigue and the excitement of the unknown.
Donated by MCMH Imaging Department
$180 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy effortless, customizable home fragrance with a Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser paired with the Archipelago Big Sur scent refill. This smart diffuser allows you to control scent intensity and scheduling through an app, while the Big Sur fragrance brings fresh, coastal-inspired notes into your space. A simple way to elevate everyday living with a clean, modern touch.
Donated by J Mercantile
$100 Value
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with 4 baseline box tickets for any 2026 Omaha Storm Chasers home game at the stunning Warner Park! Whether it's a sunny afternoon or a beautiful evening under the lights, you’ll have the best seats to soak in all the excitement of America’s favorite pastime. Cheer on the Storm Chasers in style and enjoy an unforgettable day at the ballpark! Don't miss your chance to hit a home run- grab these tickets and make your next game day one to remember!
Donated by Omaha Storm Chasers
$80 Value
Starting bid
A thoughtfully curated garden-themed basket featuring a cut flower garden book, houseplants puzzle, watering can, Dirt Road Candle Company Candle, gardening gloves & knee pad, and charming décor accents. A perfect package for plant lovers or anyone looking to add beauty and inspiration to their gardening routine.
Donated by Lemon Tree Gift Shop
$150 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy a fried chicken dinner including chicken, mashed potatoes, greens and rolls for up to eight, prepared by Brenda Vrba. A classic, crowd-pleasing meal ideal for sharing with family or friends, whether for a casual get-together or a relaxed evening at home.
Prepared and donated by Brenda Vrba Catering.
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy a homemade lasagna dinner with side salad & breadsticks for up to eight, prepared by Brenda Vrba. Perfect for a family gathering, dinner with friends, or an easy special occasion meal - this generously prepared dinner takes the stress out of hosting and lets you enjoy time together.
Prepared and donated by Brenda Vrba Catering.
$75 Value
Starting bid
This bundle includes a John Deere zip-up hoodie paired with a bottle of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. A great combination of comfort and classic bourbon, perfect for relaxing evenings, gifting, or any John Deere or bourbon enthusiast.
Hoodie Donated by Agri-Vision
Woodford Reserve Donated by Tim & Jamie Werges
$125 Value
Starting bid
Keep your smile bright with this Oral Care Essentials Bag! Includes an Oral-B iO Series electric toothbrush, Crest Pro-Health mouth rinse, Gum Detoxify toothpaste, and a reusable tote.
Donated by Dental Care PC
$160 Value
Starting bid
This cozy collection includes a soft throw blanket, insulated tumbler, candle, and snack container set. Perfect for relaxing evenings, workdays, or gifting someone a little comfort.
Donated by Arlington Place
$125 Value
Starting bid
A practical car care bundle featuring premium wash and detailing supplies, interior detailing brushes, and a Bomgaars hat. Perfect for keeping vehicles clean and looking their best.
Donated by Bomgaars, Red Oak
$75 Value
Starting bid
This generously filled basket includes insulated drinkware, a bottle of wine, and Chamber Bucks to use at participating local businesses. A great mix of comfort, celebration, and community support.
Donated by Scott & Jen Bruce, Bruce Supplies & Construction.
$100 Value
Starting bid
This wellness-focused bundle includes Red Oak Nutrition apparel, snacks, $25 gift card and accessories. A great gift for anyone who enjoys staying active, fueling well, and supporting local businesses.
Donated by Red Oak Nutrition
Starting bid
Enjoy $50 in Subway gift cards paired with a reusable lunch box—perfect for easy lunches, workdays, or meals on the go. A practical bundle that’s ready to use right away.
Donated by Subway
Starting bid
This self-care basket includes an InfinitiPRO by Conair ceramic salon dryer, haircare products, and a deluxe Pedi-in-a-Box treatment. A perfect at-home spa upgrade for anyone who enjoys polished hair days and a little pampering.
Donated by Hip Clips & Nails
Starting bid
Turn up the heat with two bottles of Fireball Blazin’ Apple, a bold blend of spicy cinnamon whisky and crisp apple flavor. Perfect for sharing at a gathering, mixing into cocktails, or gifting to a Fireball fan who likes a little kick.
Donated by Linda Hicks
Starting bid
Stay connected to local news and community stories with a two-year subscription to the Red Oak Express. A great way to support local journalism while staying informed about what’s happening in and around Red Oak.
Donated by Red Oak Express
Starting bid
Are you a coffee lover? Try some Scooters ground French Vanilla coffee, or try some Scooter Doodle coffee pods! Plus, this includes a tumbler for your iced coffee on the go this summer.
Starting bid
This baking basket is perfect for you or a friend! It includes a Pampered Chef Stoneware Pan, two types of spatulas, brownie mix, peanut butter, cookie mix, & cream cheese frosting.
Donated by Brenda Vrba
Starting bid
Retail Value: $175
Keep your home comfortable and your HVAC system running at peak performance with this Furnace & A/C Preventative Maintenance Gift Certificate from Allensworth Heating & Cooling, a trusted local provider since 1981.
This certificate includes a comprehensive 10‑Point Furnace Check and a 10‑Point A/C or Geothermal Heat Pump Check, designed to extend equipment life, improve efficiency, and prevent costly breakdowns.
Furnace Check Includes:
A/C or Geothermal Heat Pump Check Includes:
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