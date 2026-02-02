MCMH Foundation Trivia Night Silent Auction

Enjoy a 4-night stay at Fish & Fiddle Family Resort, redeemable at any of their cozy cabins or houses along the scenic water’s edge. This experience also includes one free day of boat rental, giving you the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure on the lake. Whether you’re kicking back by the water, exploring the outdoors, or making family memories, Fish & Fiddle offers a laid-back lakeside escape for all seasons.





Fish & Fiddle Resort, established in 1952, is a historic, family-friendly waterfront resort located on the shores of Norfork Lake in North Central Arkansas. For generations, the resort has welcomed families, boaters, fishermen, and outdoor enthusiasts seeking a relaxed Ozark lake getaway rooted in tradition, hospitality, and natural beauty.



Today, Fish & Fiddle Resort combines its rich history with modern amenities, including private lake access, private dock access, a family-friendly pool, game room, outdoor pavilion, fire pits, and a general store with ice cream. Whether you're planning a weekend escape, family vacation, fishing trip with friends and family, or extended stay, Fish & Fiddle Resort on Norfork Lake, Arkansas offers a thoughtfully updated lake experience—honoring its past while continuing to grow for the future.





$800-$3000+ Value depending on date & size of cabin





Donated by Fish & Fiddle Resort