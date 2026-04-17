Pet Portrait by Becky Pico Silent Auction

Capture your furry friend’s unique spirit with a custom pet portrait created by a beloved local artist! Whether it’s a playful pup, a curious cat, or any cherished companion, this one-of-a-kind piece will beautifully showcase their personality and charm.

The winning bidder will receive a personalized portrait—an unforgettable keepsake for animal lovers. This will be a painted portrait, size 16" x 20",

All proceeds from this silent auction item will directly support local shelter animals, providing them with food, medical care, and the chance to find loving homes.

Celebrate your pet—and help others find theirs!