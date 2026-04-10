McMinnville Community Media Membership 2026-2027

About the memberships
Valid until June 8, 2027
Studio membership for 1 individual. Renews on a fiscal year basis. Registered volunteers qualify for discounts and fee waivers.
Renews yearly on: June 30
Studio membership for 1 individual. Renews on a fiscal year basis. (Out of Yamhill County) Registered volunteers qualify for discounts and fee waivers.
Renews monthly
Studio membership for 1 individual. Renews on a fiscal year basis.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!