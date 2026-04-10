McMinnville Community Media

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McMinnville Community Media

About the memberships

McMinnville Community Media Membership 2026-2027

Individual - Annual
$100

Valid until June 8, 2027

Studio membership for 1 individual. Renews on a fiscal year basis. Registered volunteers qualify for discounts and fee waivers.

Individual (Outside Service Area)
$200

Renews yearly on: June 30

Studio membership for 1 individual. Renews on a fiscal year basis. (Out of Yamhill County) Registered volunteers qualify for discounts and fee waivers.

Individual - Monthly
$15

Renews monthly

Studio membership for 1 individual. Renews on a fiscal year basis.

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