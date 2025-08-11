McNeil High School Choir Booster Association

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McNeil High School Choir Booster Association

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McNeil HS Choir Everything Day 2025-26

Everything Day Non-Varsity/JV Level Choir item
Everything Day Non-Varsity/JV Level Choir
$50

This fee covers a choir t-shirt, supply fee, uniform rental for the school year, and any necessary alterations. Non-Varsity/JV Choirs are: Concert Tenor Bass (1st Period), Concert Treble (2nd Period with Ms. White), and Select Treble (5th Period).

Everything Day Chorale & Cantorum. item
Everything Day Chorale & Cantorum.
$75

This fee covers a choir t-shirt, supply fee, uniform rental for the school year, and any necessary alterations. Cantorum is 2nd Period with Mrs. Burwinkel, Chorale is 6th period with Ms. White.

Everything Day Chamber Singers item
Everything Day Chamber Singers
$100

This fee covers a choir t-shirt, supply fee, uniform rental for the school year, and any necessary alterations. Chamber Singers is 3rd period.

Sponsor Another Student item
Sponsor Another Student
$75

This donation covers the fees for an additional student including a choir t-shirt, supply fee, uniform rental for the school year, and any necessary alterations.

Choir Shirt item
Choir Shirt
$25

This is if you would like any EXTRA choir shirts.

Add a donation for McNeil High School Choir Booster Association

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