McNeil HS Choir Everything Day 2025-26

Offered by
About this shop
This fee covers a choir t-shirt, supply fee, uniform rental for the school year, and any necessary alterations. Non-Varsity/JV Choirs are: Concert Tenor Bass (1st Period), Concert Treble (2nd Period with Ms. White), and Select Treble (5th Period).
This fee covers a choir t-shirt, supply fee, uniform rental for the school year, and any necessary alterations. Cantorum is 2nd Period with Mrs. Burwinkel, Chorale is 6th period with Ms. White.
This fee covers a choir t-shirt, supply fee, uniform rental for the school year, and any necessary alterations. Chamber Singers is 3rd period.
This donation covers the fees for an additional student including a choir t-shirt, supply fee, uniform rental for the school year, and any necessary alterations.
This is if you would like any EXTRA choir shirts.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!