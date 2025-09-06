MCP T-Shirt Shop

T-shirt (Toddler/Youth) item
T-shirt (Toddler/Youth)
$14

Price is $14 each. Add desired quantity, then select appropriate size/colors. T-shirts are unisex sizing and 100% cotton

T-shirt (Adult) item
T-shirt (Adult)
$17

Price is $17 each. Add desired quantity, then select appropriate size/colors. T-shirts are unisex sizing and 100% cotton

Sweatshirt item
Sweatshirt
$27

Price is $27 each. Add desired quantity, then select appropriate size/colors. Sweatshirts are hoodies that are unisex sizing and 50/50 Cotton/Poly and fit true to size

Open Canvas Tote Bag (Red Only) item
Open Canvas Tote Bag (Red Only)
$13

Price is $13 each. Size is 15" x 16" and all bags are red. Add Desired Quantity

Zipper Canvas Tote Bag (Red Only) item
Zipper Canvas Tote Bag (Red Only)
$16

Price is $16 each. Size is 18" x 16" and all bags are red. Add Desired Quantity. These are GREAT for transporting winter/snow gear to preschool!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!