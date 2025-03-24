McPherson's Ride 'n Pride 2025

21+ ONLY Enjoy the full-ride experience with drag performances, exclusive raffles, and a designated driver aboard the Pride Crawl Bus. BYOB (Includes Pride Passport)
Pride Passport
$15
Admission packet with the day's itinerary, $10 vendor credit vouchers/Raffle Tickets, Pride vendor Bingo Card (redeemable for exclusive 2025 Ride 'n Pride merch) plus '25-'26 McPherson Social Outreach event calendar.
Add a donation for McPherson Co. SOuL
$
