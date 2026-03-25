McQueen 1986 Reunion and Scholarship Fund

About this event
Enjoy a relaxed outdoor evening dinner with sunset views catching up with classmates, and playing a little bocce with plenty of laughs along the way.
Each Ticket Includes:
Donate $25 and receive a digital copy of The Daily Fornicator, the infamous underground student newspaper. Your support keeps the Lancer legacy alive.
Receive a digital copy of the 1986 Graduation Ceremony (with Depoali and Rasmussen). Directly impact the next generation of Lancer graduates.
Donate $75 and receive both digital gifts: The Daily Fornicator and the 1986 Graduation Ceremony. This level helps students look ahead to college or trade school with confidence.
Receive both digital gifts! Join our premier giving circle and make a lasting difference for a student from your alma mater.
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