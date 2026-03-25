McQueen Class of 1986 Scholarship Fund

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McQueen Class of 1986 Scholarship Fund

About this event

McQueen 1986 Reunion and Scholarship Fund

1 Lake St

Reno, NV 89501, USA

McQueen-1986 40th Reunion Ticket
$75

Enjoy a relaxed outdoor evening dinner with sunset views catching up with classmates, and playing a little bocce with plenty of laughs along the way.


Each Ticket Includes:

  • Buffet Dinner
  • Korean Beef Roast and BBQ Braised Chicken Drumsticks
  • Salad
  • Two Sides (including one gluten-free)
  • Dessert
  • 1 House Drink Ticket 🎟️
  • Games (Bocce and Cornhole)
  • Free Parking
Old-School Support
$25

Donate $25 and receive a digital copy of The Daily Fornicator, the infamous underground student newspaper. Your support keeps the Lancer legacy alive.

Scholarship Impact
$50

Receive a digital copy of the 1986 Graduation Ceremony (with Depoali and Rasmussen). Directly impact the next generation of Lancer graduates.

The Lancers Champions Circle
$75

Donate $75 and receive both digital gifts: The Daily Fornicator and the 1986 Graduation Ceremony. This level helps students look ahead to college or trade school with confidence.

The Lancers Legacy Circle
$100

Receive both digital gifts! Join our premier giving circle and make a lasting difference for a student from your alma mater.

Add a donation for McQueen Class of 1986 Scholarship Fund

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