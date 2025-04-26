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Mt Carmel Redevelopment Corporation Inc

About this event

MCRC Bag It Up For Charity Auction Exclusives

Jillian Tote Bag item
Jillian Tote Bag item
Jillian Tote Bag item
Jillian Tote Bag
$75

Starting bid

Elevate your style with our Jillian Tote Bag! Its smooth exterior complements the sleek design, and the removable zip pouch keeps your items secure. Use it as a crossbody with the adjustable strap or detach it for a classic tote look. Magnetic snaps inside keep the pouch in place. Suggested Retail: $140.00 * Recycled Vegan Leather * 16"W x 7.5"H x 4.5"D * Handle Drop: 1.75" * Strap Length: 39"-45" * Open-Top * Removable Zip Pouch * Gold-Tone Hardware * Interior Zip Pocket * OEKO-TEX Certified Lining * Fits up to an iPhone 16 Pro * Product No. AC6040YW

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