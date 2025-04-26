MCRC Bag It Up For Charity Auction Exclusives

Elevate your style with our Jillian Tote Bag! Its smooth exterior complements the sleek design, and the removable zip pouch keeps your items secure. Use it as a crossbody with the adjustable strap or detach it for a classic tote look. Magnetic snaps inside keep the pouch in place. Suggested Retail: $140.00 * Recycled Vegan Leather * 16"W x 7.5"H x 4.5"D * Handle Drop: 1.75" * Strap Length: 39"-45" * Open-Top * Removable Zip Pouch * Gold-Tone Hardware * Interior Zip Pocket * OEKO-TEX Certified Lining * Fits up to an iPhone 16 Pro * Product No. AC6040YW

Elevate your style with our Jillian Tote Bag! Its smooth exterior complements the sleek design, and the removable zip pouch keeps your items secure. Use it as a crossbody with the adjustable strap or detach it for a classic tote look. Magnetic snaps inside keep the pouch in place. Suggested Retail: $140.00 * Recycled Vegan Leather * 16"W x 7.5"H x 4.5"D * Handle Drop: 1.75" * Strap Length: 39"-45" * Open-Top * Removable Zip Pouch * Gold-Tone Hardware * Interior Zip Pocket * OEKO-TEX Certified Lining * Fits up to an iPhone 16 Pro * Product No. AC6040YW

More details...