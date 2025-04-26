MCRC Bag It Up For Charity Auction Exclusives - Day 2

Carmen Tote in Sage
$45

Starting bid

Meet our Carmen Tote in sage, crafted from breezy straw with golden metallic accents. The woven design and chic round top handle make it a statement piece for sunny outings. Suggested Retail - $100.00 *Item Type: Tote *Material: Straw *Closure: Open *Exterior Details: Woven Design, Gold Metallic Details, Round Top Handle, Geometric Shape *Interior Details: Fabric Lined
Carmen Tote in Orange
$45

Starting bid

Meet our Carmen Tote in orange, crafted from breezy straw with golden metallic accents. The woven design and chic round top handle make it a statement piece for sunny outings. Suggested Retail - $100.00 *Item Type: Tote *Material: Straw *Closure: Open *Exterior Details: Woven Design, Gold Metallic Details, Round Top Handle, Geometric Shape *Interior Details: Fabric Lined

