MCRC Bag It Up For Charity Auction Exclusives - Day 3

MKF Liora Purple Tote Bag with Wallet Set Women's Handbag item
MKF Liora Purple Tote Bag with Wallet Set Women's Handbag item
MKF Liora Purple Tote Bag with Wallet Set Women's Handbag
$85

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Elevate your style with our MKF Liora Purple Croc Tote Bag & Wallet Set! This bag retails for $175 - bid starts at $85! The Liora Croc-Embossed Tote Bag combines timeless sophistication with practical design. Its luxurious croc-embossed texture and structured silhouette exude elegance, while the spacious interior accommodates larger essentials like tablets and documents, making it perfect for work and leisure. Featuring durable double-top handles, a secure zipper closure, and a versatile wristlet pouch, this tote offers both style and functionality, catering to the needs of the modern individual. ● Tote: 14.17" L x 11.02" H x 4.72" W ● Wristlet: 7.87" L x 5.91" H ● Pockets: The spacious interior fits larger essentials, complemented by an accessory wristlet for additional storage ● Zipper closure for secure storage ● Double-top handles for easy carrying ● Matching wristlet pouch

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing