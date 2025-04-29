MCRC Bag It Up for Charity Auction Exclusives - Day 4
Sling Backpack in Butter Yellow
$55
Starting bid
Introducing the Beyond the Horizon women's sling backpack - the perfect blend of style and functionality.
Made with durable woven neoprene, this bag is comfortable and easy to wear, while providing ample space for your essentials. The sleek design is perfect for on-the-go lifestyles, whether you're headed to work, running errands, or exploring new horizons. With the Beyond the Horizon sling backpack, you'll always be ready for whatever adventure comes your way. *Item Type: Sling Backpack *Material: Neoprene *Closure: Top Zip *Exterior Details: 2 Zippered compartments, Tonal hardware *Interior Details: 1 Zippered pocket, 1 Slip pocket *Extras: Adjustable shoulder strap
Sling Backpack in Lilac
$55
Starting bid
Introducing the Beyond the Horizon women's sling backpack - the perfect blend of style and functionality.
Made with durable woven neoprene, this bag is comfortable and easy to wear, while providing ample space for your essentials. The sleek design is perfect for on-the-go lifestyles, whether you're headed to work, running errands, or exploring new horizons. With the Beyond the Horizon sling backpack, you'll always be ready for whatever adventure comes your way. *Item Type: Sling Backpack *Material: Neoprene *Closure: Top Zip *Exterior Details: 2 Zippered compartments, Tonal hardware *Interior Details: 1 Zippered pocket, 1 Slip pocket *Extras: Adjustable shoulder strap
