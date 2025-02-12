MCREA Spring Meeting @ Jumping Brook Country Club

10:15 am - Member Benefit Fair, 11 am- General MCREA Meeting, 12 pm- Luncheon. Please remember to bring non-perishable food for the Keyport Food Pantry and any books you wish to donate to the book sale. The sale of books ($1 ea.) will benefit the Philanthropic Fund. Payment must be received by March 21, 2025 to attend.

