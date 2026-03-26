MCS Tuition Plan

About this event
First monthly payment per student out of 10. The 10 payments cover August through May, so this payment will cover August. After this first payment, you will have the option of enrolling AutoPay for the remaining monthly payments from September through May.
First monthly payment per student out of 12. The 12 payments cover June through May, so this payment will cover June. After this first payment, you will have the option of enrolling AutoPay for the remaining monthly payments from July through May.
Annual payment per student covering the entire school year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!