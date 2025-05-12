MCTS NFP
McLean County Tamil Sangam - Virunthum Vilayattum 2025 (Kari Virunthu)
13001 Recreation Area Dr
Hudson, IL 61748, USA
Adult (16 & Above) - Non Veg
$18
Unlimited Non-Veg Meals
Adult (16 & Above) - Veg
$15
Unlimited Veg Meals
Youth(11 to 15) - Non Veg
$15
Unlimited Non-Veg Meals
Youth(11 to 15) - Veg
$12
Unlimited Veg Meals
Kids (10 & Below) - Non Veg
free
Kids (10 & Below) - Veg
free
