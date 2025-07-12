MCVFD, Inc. Lottery Blow Out Raffle

Each ticket is one entry to win our Lottery Blow Out Raffle. We will draw two winners on Facebook Live after the final ticket sells. Limited to 200 tickets. Online purchase only.





1st number drawn will win sealed pack of Joker's Wild $5 scratch offs. 2nd number drawn will win sealed pack of Cash Explosion $5 scratch offs.

*Event date is estimated. Drawing will be after final ticket sells which could be before or after listed date. Winner agrees to pick up prize at the Mineral City Fire Station, Prizes will not be mailed. In accordance with state laws, you must be physically present in the State of Ohio to enter this drawing.