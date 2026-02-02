MCVFD, Inc. Meat & Freezer Online Raffle (2026.009)

Each ticket is one entry to win a Meat and Freezer Prize Package, including:

-a 5 cubic foot chest freezer

-A 3D Meats Beef Bundle including:

--(2) 3# beef roasts

--(2) 1# packages of stew meat

--(2) Soup Bones

--(2) pks of Cube Steak (4 per pack)

--(7) assorted steaks

--(12) 1# packs of ground beef

--(5) pks of 1/3# ground beef patties (4 per pack)

--(2) 1# pks of smoked beef bacon

AND

-A 3D Meats Family Bundle including:

--(1) 3# Beef roast

--(1) 1# package of stew meat

--(1) 3# pork roast

--(3) pks of bone in pork chops (2 per pack)

--(3) pks of boneless pork chops (2 per pack)

--(12) 1# pkgs of ground beef

--(4) pks 1/4# ground beef patties (4 per pack)

--(2) 1# pks of seasoned sausage

--(2) pks hot dogs (8 per pack)

--(2) 1# pks of smoked bacon





Yes, that's right, one winner gets it all, packed into the freezer, ready to haul home! (We reserve the right to substitute products in case of issues with availability)









Entries $7.50 each, Only 175 tickets will be sold! Once they're gone, they're gone!

Winners will be drawn on Facebook Live following the final ticket being purchased.





Proceeds benefit the Mineral City Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.





Here's how it works:



- Purchase your ticket through this site. (This event is ONLY available for online participants, NO in person ticket sales)

-Event date shown is an estimate. Drawing will occur after final ticket sale, and this may be before or after the listed date.

- Your ticket number (1-175) will be automatically assigned in the order of your purchase. Ticket numbers are assigned by the processing software, and not by our personnel. Your choice of payment method may affect the order in which ticket numbers are assigned by the system.

- Prior to the drawing, we will post the list of ticket numbers and participants on our Facebook page.

- Once we hit 80 tickets sold, we will hold a live drawing on Facebook.

- This Raffle is intended for participants physically present in the State of Ohio and age 18+.

- Prizes must be picked up at the fire station.

- No cash option.

- Prizes not claimed within 30 days of the drawing will be forfeited and become property of Mineral City Fire Department, Inc. to be used as they see fit.

- Our processor, Zeffy will prompt purchasers for a "donation" towards processing fees. This is totally optional, and goes to the processor to keep the service free to nonprofit organizations such as ours.

- No refunds of ticket sales once payment is processed. (One exception: if the system improperly processes more ticket sales than allotted, any sale over 175 will be refunded and not included in the drawing)

- MCVFD, Inc. reserves the right to draw a winner prior to all tickets selling out if deemed necessary.

- This drawing is sponsored by the Mineral City Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. Logos, trademarks, etc. are the property of their respective owners and are used only to communicate prize(s) to be awarded.