MCVFD, Inc. Multi Winner Meat & Freezer Online Raffle (2026.032)

You asked for another multi winner Meat & Freezer Raffle...so here it is!





We will draw SIX WINNERS for this raffle!





The first four numbers drawn will each win:





-a 5 cubic foot chest freezer loaded with

-A pair of 3D Meats Family Bundle including a total of:





– (2) 3# Beef Roast

– (2) 1# PKS Beef Stew Meat

– (2) 3# Pork Roast

– (6) PKS Bone-in Pork Chops (2 per PK)

– (6) PKS Boneless Pork Chops (2 per PK)

– (2) PK Pork Tenderloins (2 per PK)

– (6) PKS Chicken Breasts

– (24) 1# PKS Ground Beef

– (8) PKS 1/4# Ground Beef Patties (4 per PK)

– (4) 1# PKS Seasoned Sausage

– (4) PKS Hot Dogs (8 per PK)

– (4) 1# PKS Smoked Bacon

Yes, that's right, each of the first four numbers drawn gets this identical prize, packed into the freezer, ready to haul home! (We reserve the right to substitute products in case of issues with availability)





Then, we'll draw TWO MORE numbers and each of those numbers will win a $100 Gift Card to 3D Meats! (Gift card is valid at either the Dalton or Massillon location!)





Entries $10 each, and with Only 500 tickets being sold, you have great odds of winning!





Once they're gone, they're gone!





Winners will be drawn on Facebook Live following the final ticket being purchased.





Proceeds benefit the Mineral City Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.





Here's how it works:



- Purchase your ticket through this site. (This event is ONLY available for online participants, NO in person ticket sales)

-Event date shown is an estimate. Drawing will occur after final ticket sale, and this may be before or after the listed date.

- Your ticket number (1-500) will be automatically assigned in the order of your purchase. Ticket numbers are assigned by the processing software, and not by our personnel. Your choice of payment method may affect the order in which ticket numbers are assigned by the system. Ticket numbers can be found in the attachment to your confirmation email.

- Prior to the drawing, we will post the list of ticket numbers and participants on our Facebook page.

- Once we hit 500 tickets sold, we will hold a live drawing on Facebook. Note that drawings are typically held on Tuesday evenings, but may be held at other times at the discretion of the MCVFD, Inc. to meet scheduling needs of volunteers. Drawings will be announced on our Facebook page.

- This Raffle is intended for participants physically present in the State of Ohio and age 18+.

- Prizes must be picked up at the fire station.

- No cash option.

- Prizes not claimed within 30 days of the drawing will be forfeited and become property of Mineral City Fire Department, Inc. to be used as they see fit.

- Our processor, Zeffy will prompt purchasers for a "donation" towards processing fees. This is totally optional, and goes to the processor to keep the service free to nonprofit organizations such as ours.

- No refunds of ticket sales once payment is processed. (One exception: if the system improperly processes more ticket sales than allotted, any sale over 500 will be refunded and not included in the drawing)

- MCVFD, Inc. reserves the right to draw a winner prior to all tickets selling out if deemed necessary.

- This drawing is sponsored by the Mineral City Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. Logos, trademarks, etc. are the property of their respective owners and are used only to communicate prize(s) to be awarded.