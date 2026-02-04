MCVFD, Inc. Valentine'$ Ca$h $1,000 Raffle (2026.010)

Each ticket is one entry to win a Valentine's Cash Raffle Prize!





Let's celebrate LOVE... and who doesn't love some cash?!? One lucky winner can celebrate Valentine's Day with an extra $1,000 to treat their Valentine! (Or to spend on themselves, we won't judge!)





Entries $8 each, Only 200 tickets will be sold! Once they're gone, they're gone!

Winners will be drawn on Facebook Live following the final ticket being purchased.





Proceeds benefit the Mineral City Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.





Here's how it works:



- Purchase your ticket through this site. (This event is ONLY available for online participants, NO in person ticket sales)

-Event date shown is an estimate. Drawing will occur after final ticket sale, and this may be before or after the listed date.

- Your ticket number (1-200) will be automatically assigned in the order of your purchase. Ticket numbers are assigned by the processing software, and not by our personnel. Your choice of payment method may affect the order in which ticket numbers are assigned by the system.

- Prior to the drawing, we will post the list of ticket numbers and participants on our Facebook page.

- Once we hit 200 tickets sold, we will hold a live drawing on Facebook. (Drawings are usually held on Tuesday evenings)

- This Raffle is intended for participants physically present in the State of Ohio and age 18+.

- Prizes must be picked up at the fire station.

- Prizes not claimed within 30 days of the drawing will be forfeited and become property of Mineral City Fire Department, Inc. to be used as they see fit.

- Our processor, Zeffy will prompt purchasers for a "donation" towards processing fees. This is totally optional, and goes to the processor to keep the service free to nonprofit organizations such as ours.

- No refunds of ticket sales once payment is processed. (One exception: if the system improperly processes more ticket sales than allotted, any sale over 200 will be refunded and not included in the drawing)

- MCVFD, Inc. reserves the right to draw a winner prior to all tickets selling out if deemed necessary.

-Winner assumes responsibility for any taxes associated with prize.

- This drawing is sponsored by the Mineral City Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. Logos, trademarks, etc. are the property of their respective owners and are used only to communicate prize(s) to be awarded.