Mountain Counties Water Resources Association

Mountain Counties Water Resources Association

MCWRA: 2025 Member Appreciation Reception

73 Main St

Sutter Creek, CA 95685, USA

MCWRA Member Admission
Free

Grants MCWRA Member entry to the Member Appreciation Reception.

General Admission (Non-MCWRA Member)
$45

Grants non-MCWRA Member entry to the Member Appreciation Reception.

Title Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Includes five (5) complimentary tickets to the Member Appreciation Reception, a dedicated speaking opportunity at the event, individual recognition on social media before and after the event, and logo prominently featured on event materials.

Event Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes three (3) complimentary tickets to the Member Appreciation Reception, recognition on social media before and after the event, and logo prominently featured on event materials.

Supporting Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two (2) complimentary tickets to the Member Appreciation Reception, and logo featured on event materials.

