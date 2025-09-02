MCWRA Fall 2025 Water Forum

Non-MCWRA members and guests.
Active MCWRA members.
MCWRA Board Directors.
Includes five (5) complimentary tickets to the event, reserved preferred seating, an exclusive speaking opportunity (lunch), an opportunity to provide materials at place settings, and logo prominently displayed on event materials.
Includes three (3) complimentary tickets to the event, reserved preferred seating, organization recognition from the stage, and logo displayed on event materials.
Includes one (1) complimentary ticket to the event, and logo on event materials.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!