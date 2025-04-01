Mcy2club's summer raffle 2025

Plattduetsche Park Restaurant bundle includes $100 gift card, Spaten drinking boot and a t-shirt. Located at 1132 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square
Marine Park Golf Club 4some
$5
This includes 2 tickets
A free 4some for golf and carts at Marine Park Golf Course, Valid during the 2025 season.
$100 Amazon gift card
$5
This includes 2 tickets
$100 to amazon.com
Gift certificate to Uncle Joey’s Rainbow Explosion Bakery
$5
This includes 2 tickets
$50 gift card to Uncle Joey’s Rainbow Explosion Bakery in Farmingdale, NY + a goodie bag day of event!
A day at the Beach Club (Breezy Point or Silver Gull)
$5
This includes 2 tickets
Silver Gull Beach club or Breezy Point Surf Club. One free daily cabana rental for you and your family (up to 4 people) to be redeemed during the 2025 Season. Includes Private Cabana Accomodations, Beach Access, Pool with waterslides, kiddie pool with splash feature, Tennis, Basketball and Bocce Courts, Restaurant and Bar (additional $)
