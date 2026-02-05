MD2-S3 Convention Training Sign-up 5/2/2026

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About this event
Presidents, Vice Presidents, Secretaries, and all Lions interested in Leadership can attend this event and learn what is expected of you as a leader in Lions and in your club. (Attendance will count towards officer requirement for 26-27 Lions Year)
Treasurers from each club should attend to learn what the responsibilities of the treasurer entail. There is more to it than just writing checks. It is an opportunity to meet our new Cabinet Treasurer and learn what the expectations are and how and when dues are billed and how. (Attendance will count towards officer requirement for 26-27 Lions Year)
The San Marcos OMEGA LEOS club host by the San Marcos Noon Club is the only one of its kind in the world. They are partnered with the BSA Explorers program and are focused on students at Texas State University interested in a medical career. Join Lion Dr Charles as he explains what the groups goals and aspirations are and the projects they are involved in across San Marcos and the campus at TSU!
PDG Lion Larkin has been the District GAT Chair and is highly supportive of the State Level GAT Team by collecting and organizing data that helps our clubs understand what is happening with our membership number. This information is very helpful and insightful of what is happening in our district. Please join him as he uses a hands-on approach to helping Lions understand and decipher how the portal can support our club’s health and growth
There is money to be had across the district, state, and international levels of Lions as well as grants available from sources outside of Lionism. With the disaster our district and state experienced last July, this has become more prevalent than ever. To gain access to these funds though, a well-written grant must be prepared that requires several key points. This session will discuss the best way to write and present a grant that will provide the writer with a greater chance of success.
Since taking over as club treasurer for 2025-2026, IPDG Jeff Kunkel was frustrated about all the fees our members are required to pay when using various apps to collect monies for dues, registrations, or donations. After some research, he discovered Zeffy. This session will be training videos provided by Zeffy and hands-on examples of how he is using them for his club. Please see the link to learn more before the session.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!