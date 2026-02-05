MD2-S3 Convention Training Sign-up 5/2/2026

Grant Writing – Find money that can help with club projects

Presenter: Lion Lindsey Campell

Breakout 1

10:15 AM to 10:55 AM





There is money to be had across the district, state, and international levels of Lions as well as grants available from sources outside of Lionism. With the disaster our district and state experienced last July, this has become more prevalent than ever. To gain access to these funds though, a well-written grant must be prepared that requires several key points. This session will discuss the best way to write and present a grant that will provide the writer with a greater chance of success.