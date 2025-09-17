MD23 2026 Mid Winter Conference

To pay by check or cash, please follow these steps when registering for the conference and meals: Enter the number of people using the drop-down menu. Skip to the bottom of the page and click "Select." You will then be directed to the Pay By Check/Cash Registration Page. Important: The Pay By Check/Cash option does not total your cost of tickets; it is strictly for registration purposes. Please total your registration and meal costs and send your payment to Jim Bennett. Note: Payment must be received by January 30, 2025. Conference Registration Ticket: Includes a Friday Night Party Ticket, access to Saturday's Workshops, and to the Coffee and Tea Station. The cost is $25 per person. Meals are not included in this ticket.