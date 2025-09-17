MD23 2026 Mid Winter Conference

Hosted by
This ticket option is for individuals wishing to attend the Friday Night Party Only. Appetizers, Band, Games, and Cash Bar will be available. "Enter the number of people, then skip to the bottom of the page and click "Select." You will be directed to the Registration Page."
All In One "GO STRAIGHT TO CHECKOUT IF YOU CHOOSE THIS OPTION" Includes: Entire Weekends Activities Registration and ALL food Included Cost: $125 per person Does not include hotel registration. If paying by cash/check, please use the ticket below.
To pay by check or cash, please follow these steps when registering for the conference and meals: Enter the number of people using the drop-down menu. Skip to the bottom of the page and click "Select." You will then be directed to the Pay By Check/Cash Registration Page. Important: The Pay By Check/Cash option does not total your cost of tickets; it is strictly for registration purposes. Please total your registration and meal costs and send your payment to Jim Bennett. Note: Payment must be received by January 30, 2025. Conference Registration Ticket: Includes a Friday Night Party Ticket, access to Saturday's Workshops, and to the Coffee and Tea Station. The cost is $25 per person. Meals are not included in this ticket.
Conference Registration Ticket: Includes a Friday Night Party Ticket, access to Saturday's Workshops, and to the Coffee and Tea Station. The cost is $25 per person. Meals are not included in this ticket. If you plan to stay for any meals, please choose from the meal options below. To pay by credit card, please follow these steps when registering for the conference and meals: Enter the number of people using the drop-down menu. Choose your meals from the options provided. When finished, click "Select." You will then be directed to the Pay By Credit Registration Page.
The Leo Ticket includes: Saturday Leo's Conference & Lunch Cost: $30 per Leo
Leo Advisor's if you are bringing a check to Mid-Winter please register your students here. The Leo Ticket includes: Saturday Leo's Conference & Lunch Cost: $30 per Leo
Sponsor a Leo for the Midwinter Conference Your sponsorship helps a Leo attend the Midwinter Conference, covering their registration and participation costs. Support our young leaders as they grow and make a difference in their communities!
The Leo Advisor Ticket includes Leo Conference Registration and Buffet Lunch
The Leo Advisor Cash/Check Ticket includes Leo Conference Registration and Buffet Lunch $35.00
