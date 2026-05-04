MD24 State Convention Friday Dinner with VP Mark and Lion Lyn Lyon

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About this event
Parmesan-Crusted Sea Bass, served over Basil Pea Risotto, with roasted vegetables and topped with a Lemon Beurre Blanc and Basil Oil.
Maple Bourbon-glazed Short Ribs, served over creamy Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables, and Grilled Crostini.
Chicken Ballotine, Chicken breast rolled in Bacon, Mushroom Duxelle stuffing, poached then seared to finish. Served with creamy Mashed Potatoes and Honey Glazed Carrots.
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