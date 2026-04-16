Maryland Association Of The Deaf

Offered by

Maryland Association Of The Deaf

About this shop

Symposium Sponsors - Exhibitors - Program Book Ads.

Sponsors - The "Visionary" Sponsor (Platinum) $1,500+ item
Sponsors - The "Visionary" Sponsor (Platinum) $1,500+
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Empowering the long-term future of the Marylanders

4 tickets (symposium)


Full-page ad in program book (details to follow)

Optional: Exhibitor booth at the conference

Up to 5-minute sponsor remarks or up to 3-minute video at the symposium

Logo placement on MDAD's website, social media, and event displays

0
Sponsors - The "Guardian" Sponsor (Gold) $1,000 item
Sponsors - The "Guardian" Sponsor (Gold) $1,000
$1,000

Protecting our community through access and education.

3 tickets (symposium)


half-page ad in program book

Optional: Exhibitor booth at the conference

Up to 5-minute sponsor remarks or up to 3-minute video at the symposium

Logo placement on MDAD's website, social media, and event displays

0
Sponsors - The "Adovate" Sponsor (Silver) $500 item
Sponsors - The "Adovate" Sponsor (Silver) $500
$500

Supporting the leaders and families of today.

2 tickets (symposium)


Quarter-page ad in program book

Optional: Exhibitor booth at the conference

Logo placement on MDAD's website, social media, and event displays

0
Sponsors - The "Friend" Sponsor (Bronze) $250 item
Sponsors - The "Friend" Sponsor (Bronze) $250
$250

Providing the resources that make our mission possible.


Quarter-page ad in program book

Optional: Exhibitor booth at the conference

Logo placement on MDAD's website, social media, and event displays

X admission ticket not included

0
"Future-Ready" Exhibitor (Businesses) item
"Future-Ready" Exhibitor (Businesses)
$125
  • Includes one table, two chairs
  • Extension/plugs are not included
0
"Future-Ready" Exhibitor (Nonprofits) item
"Future-Ready" Exhibitor (Nonprofits)
$75
  • Includes one table, two chairs
  • Extension/plugs are not included
0
Program Book Advertisements item
Program Book Advertisements
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item
  • $300 - Full page and Back page (inside front/inside book - first come, first served)
  • $200 - Full page (excluding premier placement)
  • $125 - Half page (vertical or horizontal)
  • $75 - Quarter page (vertical or horizontal)
  • $50 - One Eighth page
0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!