Symposium Sponsors - Exhibitors - Program Book Ads.

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About this shop
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Empowering the long-term future of the Marylanders
4 tickets (symposium)
√ Full-page ad in program book (details to follow)
√ Optional: Exhibitor booth at the conference
√ Up to 5-minute sponsor remarks or up to 3-minute video at the symposium
√ Logo placement on MDAD's website, social media, and event displays
Protecting our community through access and education.
3 tickets (symposium)
√ half-page ad in program book
√ Optional: Exhibitor booth at the conference
√ Up to 5-minute sponsor remarks or up to 3-minute video at the symposium
√ Logo placement on MDAD's website, social media, and event displays
Supporting the leaders and families of today.
2 tickets (symposium)
√ Quarter-page ad in program book
√ Optional: Exhibitor booth at the conference
√ Logo placement on MDAD's website, social media, and event displays
Providing the resources that make our mission possible.
√ Quarter-page ad in program book
√ Optional: Exhibitor booth at the conference
√ Logo placement on MDAD's website, social media, and event displays
X admission ticket not included
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!