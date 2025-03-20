MARYLAND CHAPTER AMERICAN SOCIETY OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS
MDASLA Movie Night - Sitting Still
5 W North Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201, USA
MDASLA Member
free
One ticket includes: Admission to the film, popcorn, and one drink
One ticket includes: Admission to the film, popcorn, and one drink
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Non-MDASLA Member
$5
One ticket includes: Admission to the film, popcorn, and one drink
One ticket includes: Admission to the film, popcorn, and one drink
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout