MDCHCA 2026 Gala Sponsorships

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About this event
Your organization takes center stage your brand, your mission, and your commitment to the small, minority, and Hispanic contractor community front and center all evening long.
Your organization receives premier recognition and a powerful platform to connect with the region's top construction leaders, decision-makers, and community champions.
Your organization takes a prominent role in an evening that celebrates decades of progress, with a meaningful platform, broad visibility, and a direct connection to the community.
Significant visibility throughout the evening and meaningful recognition across our marketing channels a high-impact investment in the Hispanic contractor community.
Recognized as a proud supporter of the evening with meaningful visibility in the program, on screens, and across our digital channels.
Your brand is at the center of the evening's most social moments the bar is where every guest gathers, every conversation starts, and every toast is made.
Put your brand in front of every camera, every screen, and every headline of the evening as a Media Sponsor your organization is recognized as the force behind bringing this celebration to life.
Your brand in the hands of every guest all evening long the program booklet is the one thing every attendee picks up, references, and takes home.
End the evening on a sweet note your brand front and center as guests enjoy the final and most memorable moment of the night.
Your brand is woven into the elegance of the room every table, every centerpiece, every floral arrangement carries your logo from the first course to the final toast.
Every guest leaves with your brand in hand. The gift bag is the last impression of the evening and the first thing they open when they get home.
Your logo on every bottle at every table as guests raise a glass to celebrate four decades of leadership and community, your brand is part of every toast of the evening.
Your brand in every photo, every share, and every memory guests take home the 360 photobooth is the most talked about moment of the night and your logo is front and center every single time.
Your brand on every coat check ticket, in every guest's hand.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!