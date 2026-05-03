Metro DC Hispanic Contractors Association

Hosted by

Metro DC Hispanic Contractors Association

About this event

MDCHCA 2026 Gala Sponsorships

G Street Northwest &

8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA

Presenting Sponsor EXCLUSIVE
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

Your organization takes center stage your brand, your mission, and your commitment to the small, minority, and Hispanic contractor community front and center all evening long.

  • 3 tables (30 seats)
  • 5–7 minute stage remarks + company video
  • "Presented by [Company]" across all event branding
  • Verbal recognition from stage multiple times
  • Premier logo on all signage, welcome banner & Step and Repeat
  • Double-page ad in program booklet & event screens
  • Logo on event registration & invitation
  • Press releases, email & digital marketing inclusion
  • Pre- and post-event newsletter feature story
  • Year-long newsletter logo (5,000 professionals)
  • Social media spotlight before, during & after
  • Present the evening's Legacy Award
  • Company materials in every guest gift bag
  • Full post-event attendee list
Title Sponsor EXCLUSIVE
$35,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Your organization receives premier recognition and a powerful platform to connect with the region's top construction leaders, decision-makers, and community champions.

  • 2 tables (20 seats)
  • 3–5 minute remarks and/or company video
  • Verbal recognition from stage
  • Logo on welcome banner
  • Premium full-page ad in gala program booklet and on event screens
  • Premier logo recognition on Step and Repeat
  • Inclusion on press release, email and digital marketing channels
  • Feature story in Association newsletter
  • Brand recognition on newsletter for one year (5,000 professionals)
  • Presentation of Regional Champion Award
  • Company materials included in gift bag
  • Post-event attendee list
Legacy Partner - 2 Available
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Your organization takes a prominent role in an evening that celebrates decades of progress, with a meaningful platform, broad visibility, and a direct connection to the community.

  • 1 table (10 seats)
  • Verbal recognition from stage
  • Logo on welcome banner
  • Premium full-page ad in gala program booklet and on event screens
  • Premier logo recognition on Step and Repeat
  • Inclusion on press release, email and digital marketing channels
  • Feature story in Association newsletter
  • Brand recognition on newsletter for 6 months (5,000 professionals)
  • Presentation of General Contractor and Subcontractor of the Year Award
  • Company materials included in gift bag
  • Post-event attendee list
Platinum Sponsor - 2 Available
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

 Significant visibility throughout the evening and meaningful recognition across our marketing channels a high-impact investment in the Hispanic contractor community.

  • 1 table (10 seats)
  • Verbal recognition from stage
  • Logo on welcome banner
  • Premium full-page ad in gala program booklet and on event screens
  • Premier logo recognition on Step and Repeat
  • Inclusion on press release, email and digital marketing channels
  • Feature story in Association newsletter
  • Brand recognition on newsletter for 6 months (5,000 professionals)
  • Presentation of Small Business Advocate and Community Service Award
  • Company materials included in gift bag
  • Post-event attendee list
Gold Sponsor - 2 Available
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • 1 table (10 seats)
  • Verbal recognition from the stage
  • Sponsor recognition in program booklet and on event screens
  • Half-page ad in gala program booklet
  • Inclusion on press release, email and digital marketing channels
  • Company materials included in gift bag
Silver Sponsor - Multiple Available
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Recognized as a proud supporter of the evening with meaningful visibility in the program, on screens, and across our digital channels.

  • 1 table (10 seats)
  • Sponsor recognition in program booklet and on event screens
  • Quarter-page ad in gala program booklet
  • Inclusion on event webpage and social media channels
  • Company materials included in gift bag
Ballroom Bar Sponsor - EXCLUSIVE
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Your brand is at the center of the evening's most social moments the bar is where every guest gathers, every conversation starts, and every toast is made.

  • 1 table (10 seats)
  • 2–3 minute stage remarks
  • Verbal recognition from stage
  • Logo on welcome banner & bar signage
  • Full-page ad in program booklet & event screens
  • Premier logo on Step and Repeat
  • Press releases, email & digital marketing inclusion
  • Newsletter feature story
  • 6-month newsletter logo recognition (5,000 professionals)
  • Company materials in gift bag
  • Full post-event attendee list
Media Sponsor - Multiple Available
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Put your brand in front of every camera, every screen, and every headline of the evening as a Media Sponsor your organization is recognized as the force behind bringing this celebration to life.

  • 5 tickets
  • Verbal recognition from stage
  • Half-page ad in program booklet & event screens
  • Press releases, email & digital marketing inclusion
  • Company materials in gift bag
Program Book Sponsor - EXCLUSIVE
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Your brand in the hands of every guest all evening long the program booklet is the one thing every attendee picks up, references, and takes home.

  • 5 tickets
  • Verbal recognition from stage
  • Half-page ad in program booklet & event screens
  • Press releases, email & digital marketing inclusion
  • Company materials in gift bag
Dessert Sponsor Exclusive
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

End the evening on a sweet note your brand front and center as guests enjoy the final and most memorable moment of the night.

  • 5 tickets
  • Verbal recognition from stage
  • Program booklet & screen recognition
  • Logo on dessert display
  • Company materials in gift bag
Centerpiece Sponsor Exclusive
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Your brand is woven into the elegance of the room every table, every centerpiece, every floral arrangement carries your logo from the first course to the final toast.

  • 5 tickets
  • Program booklet recognition
  • Logo on event centerpieces
  • Company materials in gift bag
Giftbag Sponsor Exclusive
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Every guest leaves with your brand in hand.  The gift bag is the last impression of the evening and the first thing they open when they get home.

  • 5 tickets
  • Program booklet recognition
  • Signage in gift bag area
  • Company materials in gift bag
Table Wine Exclusive
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Your logo on every bottle at every table  as guests raise a glass to celebrate four decades of leadership and community, your brand is part of every toast of the evening.

  • 5 tickets
  • Verbal recognition from stage
  • Program booklet recognition
  • Logo on wine bottle
  • Company materials in gift bag
Photo Booth Sponsor Exclusive
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Your brand in every photo, every share, and every memory guests take home  the 360 photobooth is the most talked about moment of the night and your logo is front and center every single time.

  • 3 tickets
  • Program booklet recognition
  • Logo on photo boothCompany materials in gift bag
Coat Check Sponsor Exclusive
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your brand on every coat check ticket, in every guest's hand.

  • 2 tickets 
  • Branded coat check ticket 
  • Program booklet recognition

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!