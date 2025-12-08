MDES PTO's Holiday Fair Silent Auction

NH Images Signature On-Location Portrait Experience

Capture life’s most meaningful moments with a custom one-hour portrait session by NH Images Photography. Whether it’s a family, couple, senior, maternity, or lifestyle shoot, this private session will take place at a location of your choosing to create timeless, beautifully edited images.

Package Includes:

Up to a 1-hour on-location photo session

10 fully edited, high-resolution images with print rights

A stunning 4x6 crystal acrylic block showcasing your favorite image

Retail Value: $825

Fine Print:

Redeem by December 31, 2026. On-location session only. Location must be within 30 minutes of Nashua, NH; winner is responsible for any permit/location fees. Valid for up to 5 people; additional subjects by arrangement. Non-transferable unless coordinated with NH Images. Not redeemable for cash and not valid toward wedding photography.