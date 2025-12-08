Main Dunstable Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization
Main Dunstable Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization
MDES PTO's Holiday Fair Silent Auction

20 Whitford Rd, Nashua, NH 03062, USA

1 Night Stay in Boston
One-Night Stay at Aloft Seaport Boston Hotel

Enjoy a relaxing overnight stay at the stylish Aloft Seaport Boston Hotel, located in the heart of Boston’s dynamic Seaport District. Blending modern design with boutique comfort, Aloft offers contemporary guest rooms, stunning city views, and easy access to the waterfront, restaurants, entertainment, and cultural attractions. Whether you’re planning a weekend escape, a concert outing, or a stay-cation close to home, this getaway delivers the perfect balance of comfort and convenience.
Includes: One-night hotel stay for two guests.
Donated by: Aloft Seaport Boston Hotel.
Suggested Retail Value: ~$400 Value

Ariens AX254 Snowblower (Rebuilt)
Rebuilt Ariens Snowblower – Ready for Winter!
Bid on a fully rebuilt Ariens snowblower designed to power through New England winters with ease. Expertly serviced and restored to top working condition, this dependable machine features Ariens’ rugged engineering, known for durability and performance in even the toughest conditions. Save your back, save your time, and stay warm while this powerhouse does the work.
Donated by: RL Clohesy's Small Engine Repair
Suggested Retail Value: ~$800 Value

Lenovo Tablet M10 FHD Plus
Lenovo M10 FHD Plus Tablet – 10.3" Full HD Display

Discover entertainment and productivity on the go with the Lenovo M10 FHD Plus. Featuring a stunning 10.3" Full HD display, fast processing power, and sleek lightweight design, this tablet is perfect for streaming, learning, reading, browsing, and everyday tasks. With long battery life and ample storage, it’s an excellent device for families, students, or professionals on the move.
Includes: Lenovo M10 FHD Plus Tablet
Donated by: United Way
Suggested Retail Value: ~$200 Value

Pepperell Tandem Skydiving Experience
Skydiving Experience – Pepperell Skydiving Center

Take the leap—literally—with an unforgettable tandem skydiving adventure at Pepperell Skydiving! Enjoy breathtaking views and a rush like no other as you freefall and glide under canopy with a professional instructor. Whether it’s a bucket-list dream or a thrill-seekers’ next challenge, this once-in-a-lifetime experience will leave you with stories to share forever.
Includes: Tandem Skydiving Jump
Donor: Pepperell Skydiving
Suggested Retail Value: ~$285 Value

1 Night Midweek Stay Foxwoods
Foxwoods Resort Casino – One-Night Midweek Getaway

Enjoy an unforgettable escape with a one-night stay at Foxwoods Resort Casino, one of North America’s premier vacation destinations. Indulge in luxurious accommodations, world-class entertainment, fine dining, boutique shopping, and thrilling casino excitement—all under one roof. Whether you're seeking relaxation, nightlife, or adventure, Foxwoods offers a getaway experience unlike any other.
Includes: One-night stay for two.
Donated by: Foxwoods Resort Casino.
Suggested Retail Value: $300 Value

NH Images Photography Package item
NH Images Photography Package
NH Images Signature On-Location Portrait Experience

Capture life’s most meaningful moments with a custom one-hour portrait session by NH Images Photography. Whether it’s a family, couple, senior, maternity, or lifestyle shoot, this private session will take place at a location of your choosing to create timeless, beautifully edited images.

Package Includes:

  • Up to a 1-hour on-location photo session
  • 10 fully edited, high-resolution images with print rights
  • A stunning 4x6 crystal acrylic block showcasing your favorite image

Retail Value: $825

Fine Print:
Redeem by December 31, 2026. On-location session only. Location must be within 30 minutes of Nashua, NH; winner is responsible for any permit/location fees. Valid for up to 5 people; additional subjects by arrangement. Non-transferable unless coordinated with NH Images. Not redeemable for cash and not valid toward wedding photography.

