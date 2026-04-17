Main Dunstable Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization
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Main Dunstable Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

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MDES PTO's Teacher Appreciation & 5th Grade Celebration Silent Auction

1 Night Midweek Stay Foxwoods
$90

Starting bid

Foxwoods Resort Casino – One-Night Midweek Getaway

Enjoy an unforgettable escape with a one-night stay at Foxwoods Resort Casino, one of North America’s premier vacation destinations. Indulge in luxurious accommodations, world-class entertainment, fine dining, boutique shopping, and thrilling casino excitement—all under one roof. Whether you're seeking relaxation, nightlife, or adventure, Foxwoods offers a getaway experience unlike any other.
Includes: One-night stay for two.
Donated by: Foxwoods Resort Casino.
Suggested Retail Value: $300 Value

NH Images Photography Package item
NH Images Photography Package
$100

Starting bid

NH Images Signature On-Location Portrait Experience

Capture life’s most meaningful moments with a custom one-hour portrait session by NH Images Photography. Whether it’s a family, couple, senior, maternity, or lifestyle shoot, this private session will take place at a location of your choosing to create timeless, beautifully edited images.

Package Includes:

  • Up to a 1-hour on-location photo session
  • 10 fully edited, high-resolution images with print rights
  • A stunning 4x6 crystal acrylic block showcasing your favorite image

Retail Value: $695

Fine Print:
Redeem by December 31, 2027. On-location session only. Location must be within 30 minutes of Nashua, NH; winner is responsible for any permit/location fees. Valid for up to 5 people; additional subjects by arrangement. Non-transferable unless coordinated with NH Images. Not redeemable for cash and not valid toward wedding photography.

Kid Adventure Pack 1
$40

Starting bid

Davis Farmland & Altitude Trampoline Park- Merrimack

A farm day & a Trampoline park day

2 admissions for Davis Farmland & a family pack (2 adults & 2 kids) for Altitude Trampoline Park Merrimack

Retail Value: ~$130

Kids Adventure Pack 2
$40

Starting bid

Storyland & Altitude Trampoline Park- Merrimack

A storybook theme park day & a Trampoline park day

2 admissions for Storyland & a family pack (2 adults & 2 kids) for Altitude Trampoline Park Merrimack

Retail Value: ~$130

Adult Night Out Package
$90

Starting bid

Tattoos, Axe Throwing & Kava Bar

Sundance Tattoo Gift Certificate ($150)
Axe Play

Root Awakening Kava Bar


Retail Value: ~$230

Local Foodie Tour Package
$80

Starting bid

Tour the local food scene with the following gift cards:
Tucker's

Sopranos

Darden Restaurants

Dinner for 2 at Nashua Longhorn (Does not include Alcohol) (Wed-Sun)


Retail Value: ~$175

Sweet & Simple Package
$35

Starting bid

The Big 1 Ice Cream Stand

Viola & Roses

Kelz Cocoa Bombs

Heav'nly Donuts
Cafe on 900 Elm


Retail Value: ~$105

Sports Outing Package
$90

Starting bid

Fisher Cats & Portland Sea Dogs Experience

1 eight person suite to an upcoming game for the Fisher Cats

4 vouchers for an upcoming game at the Portland Seadogs


Retail Value: ~$400

Showstopper Package
$80

Starting bid

Headliners Comedy Show & 2 Nashua Center for the Arts Performances

4 tickets to upcoming an Headline Comedy Show

&

2 tickets to The John Pizzarelli Show (May 23rd)

&

2 tickets to Girls Night Out (June 5th)

Retail Value: ~$260

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!