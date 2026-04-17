MDES PTO's Teacher Appreciation & 5th Grade Celebration Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Foxwoods Resort Casino – One-Night Midweek Getaway
Enjoy an unforgettable escape with a one-night stay at Foxwoods Resort Casino, one of North America’s premier vacation destinations. Indulge in luxurious accommodations, world-class entertainment, fine dining, boutique shopping, and thrilling casino excitement—all under one roof. Whether you're seeking relaxation, nightlife, or adventure, Foxwoods offers a getaway experience unlike any other.
Includes: One-night stay for two.
Donated by: Foxwoods Resort Casino.
Suggested Retail Value: $300 Value
Starting bid
NH Images Signature On-Location Portrait Experience
Capture life’s most meaningful moments with a custom one-hour portrait session by NH Images Photography. Whether it’s a family, couple, senior, maternity, or lifestyle shoot, this private session will take place at a location of your choosing to create timeless, beautifully edited images.
Package Includes:
Retail Value: $695
Fine Print:
Redeem by December 31, 2027. On-location session only. Location must be within 30 minutes of Nashua, NH; winner is responsible for any permit/location fees. Valid for up to 5 people; additional subjects by arrangement. Non-transferable unless coordinated with NH Images. Not redeemable for cash and not valid toward wedding photography.
Starting bid
Davis Farmland & Altitude Trampoline Park- Merrimack
A farm day & a Trampoline park day
2 admissions for Davis Farmland & a family pack (2 adults & 2 kids) for Altitude Trampoline Park Merrimack
Retail Value: ~$130
Starting bid
Storyland & Altitude Trampoline Park- Merrimack
A storybook theme park day & a Trampoline park day
2 admissions for Storyland & a family pack (2 adults & 2 kids) for Altitude Trampoline Park Merrimack
Retail Value: ~$130
Starting bid
Tattoos, Axe Throwing & Kava Bar
Sundance Tattoo Gift Certificate ($150)
Axe Play
Root Awakening Kava Bar
Retail Value: ~$230
Starting bid
Tour the local food scene with the following gift cards:
Tucker's
Sopranos
Darden Restaurants
Dinner for 2 at Nashua Longhorn (Does not include Alcohol) (Wed-Sun)
Retail Value: ~$175
Starting bid
The Big 1 Ice Cream Stand
Viola & Roses
Kelz Cocoa Bombs
Heav'nly Donuts
Cafe on 900 Elm
Retail Value: ~$105
Starting bid
Fisher Cats & Portland Sea Dogs Experience
1 eight person suite to an upcoming game for the Fisher Cats
4 vouchers for an upcoming game at the Portland Seadogs
Retail Value: ~$400
Starting bid
Headliners Comedy Show & 2 Nashua Center for the Arts Performances
4 tickets to upcoming an Headline Comedy Show
&
2 tickets to The John Pizzarelli Show (May 23rd)
&
2 tickets to Girls Night Out (June 5th)
Retail Value: ~$260
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