MDF / BDF

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MDF / BDF

About this raffle

MDF / BDF Spring Sweepstakes 2026

(1) One Entry to all three prize packages
$20

Support Mule Deer Conservation and get a shot at the Florida Keys Fishing Trip and other adventure prizes!


Enter to win one of three incredible prize packages to kick off summer!


Florida Keys Fishing Trip for 4: Includes premium gear from Montana Knife Company and Mustad — the ultimate fishing adventure.


Summer Scouting Package: Mystery Ranch pack, Blackstone grill, and select outdoor gear for mountain adventures.


Early-Season Hunting Setup: Trail cameras, solar charging, game bags, and a Skull Hooker system — everything you need to prep for hunting season.


⚠️ Only 1,500 entries available — once they’re gone, they’re gone!


Every entry supports critical mule deer conservation across the West. Enter today and good luck on your next adventure!


BONUS: Want additional entries? Join the Chairman's Club and receive 50 bonus entries! For more information, contact: 

Eric Sharpe [email protected] or Maddie Ward [email protected]

(3) Three Entries, to all three prize packages
$50
This includes 3 tickets

Triple your chances at summer adventure while helping protect critical mule deer habitat across the West.


Enter to win one of three incredible prize packages to kick off summer!


Florida Keys Fishing Trip for 4: Includes premium gear from Montana Knife Company and Mustad — the ultimate fishing adventure.


Summer Scouting Package: Mystery Ranch pack, Blackstone grill, and select outdoor gear for mountain adventures.


Early-Season Hunting Setup: Trail cameras, solar charging, game bags, and a Skull Hooker system — everything you need to prep for hunting season.


⚠️ Only 1,500 entries available — once they’re gone, they’re gone!


Every entry supports critical mule deer conservation across the West. Enter today and good luck on your next adventure!


BONUS: Want additional entries? Join the Chairman's Club and receive 50 bonus entries! For more information, contact: 

Eric Sharpe [email protected] or Maddie Ward [email protected]

(7) Entries to all three prize packages
$100
This includes 7 tickets

MOST POPULAR!

Boost your odds and make a bigger impact—every donation counts toward conservation.


Enter to win one of three incredible prize packages to kick off summer!


Florida Keys Fishing Trip for 4: Includes premium gear from Montana Knife Company and Mustad — the ultimate fishing adventure.


Summer Scouting Package: Mystery Ranch pack, Blackstone grill, and select outdoor gear for mountain adventures.


Early-Season Hunting Setup: Trail cameras, solar charging, game bags, and a Skull Hooker system — everything you need to prep for hunting season.


⚠️ Only 1,500 entries available — once they’re gone, they’re gone!


Every entry supports critical mule deer conservation across the West. Enter today and good luck on your next adventure!


BONUS: Want additional entries? Join the Chairman's Club and receive 50 bonus entries! For more information, contact: 

Eric Sharpe [email protected] or Maddie Ward [email protected]

(20) Entries to all three prize packages
$250
This includes 20 tickets

BEST VALUE!

Maximize your entries and support mule deer conservation while chasing your next big adventure.


As an added thank you to our biggest supporters, you will receive a 1 (one) year annual subscription to the Blacktail Deer Foundation. Already a member? We will extend your membership for an additional year!


Enter to win one of three incredible prize packages to kick off summer!


Florida Keys Fishing Trip for 4: Includes premium gear from Montana Knife Company and Mustad — the ultimate fishing adventure.


Summer Scouting Package: Mystery Ranch pack, Blackstone grill, and select outdoor gear for mountain adventures.


Early-Season Hunting Setup: Trail cameras, solar charging, game bags, and a Skull Hooker system — everything you need to prep for hunting season.


⚠️ Only 1,500 entries available — once they’re gone, they’re gone!


Every entry supports critical mule deer conservation across the West. Enter today and good luck on your next adventure!


BONUS: Want additional entries? Join the Chairman's Club and receive 50 bonus entries! For more information, contact: 

Eric Sharpe [email protected] or Maddie Ward [email protected]

(50) Entries to all three prize packages
$500
This includes 50 tickets

BEST VALUE!

Maximize your entries and support mule deer conservation while chasing your next big adventure.


As an added thank you to our biggest supporters, you will receive a 1 (one) year annual subscription to the Blacktail Deer Foundation & The Mule Deer Foundation. Already a member? We will extend your membership for an additional year! 


Enter to win one of three incredible prize packages to kick off summer!


Florida Keys Fishing Trip for 4: Includes premium gear from Montana Knife Company and Mustad — the ultimate fishing adventure.


Summer Scouting Package: Mystery Ranch pack, Blackstone grill, and select outdoor gear for mountain adventures.


Early-Season Hunting Setup: Trail cameras, solar charging, game bags, and a Skull Hooker system — everything you need to prep for hunting season.


⚠️ Only 1,500 entries available — once they’re gone, they’re gone!


Every entry supports critical mule deer conservation across the West. Enter today and good luck on your next adventure!


BONUS: Want additional entries? Join the Chairman's Club and receive 50 bonus entries! For more information, contact: 

Eric Sharpe [email protected] or Maddie Ward [email protected]

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