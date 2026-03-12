MDF / BDF Spring Sweepstakes 2026

Support Mule Deer Conservation and get a shot at the Florida Keys Fishing Trip and other adventure prizes!





Enter to win one of three incredible prize packages to kick off summer!





- Florida Keys Fishing Trip for 4: Includes premium gear from Montana Knife Company and Mustad — the ultimate fishing adventure.





- Summer Scouting Package: Mystery Ranch pack, Blackstone grill, and select outdoor gear for mountain adventures.





- Early-Season Hunting Setup: Trail cameras, solar charging, game bags, and a Skull Hooker system — everything you need to prep for hunting season.





⚠️ Only 1,500 entries available — once they’re gone, they’re gone!





Every entry supports critical mule deer conservation across the West. Enter today and good luck on your next adventure!





BONUS: Want additional entries? Join the Chairman's Club and receive 50 bonus entries! For more information, contact:

Eric Sharpe [email protected] or Maddie Ward [email protected]