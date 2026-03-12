MDF / BDF Spring Sweepstakes 2026

About this raffle
Support Mule Deer Conservation and get a shot at the Florida Keys Fishing Trip and other adventure prizes!
Enter to win one of three incredible prize packages to kick off summer!
- Florida Keys Fishing Trip for 4: Includes premium gear from Montana Knife Company and Mustad — the ultimate fishing adventure.
- Summer Scouting Package: Mystery Ranch pack, Blackstone grill, and select outdoor gear for mountain adventures.
- Early-Season Hunting Setup: Trail cameras, solar charging, game bags, and a Skull Hooker system — everything you need to prep for hunting season.
⚠️ Only 1,500 entries available — once they’re gone, they’re gone!
Every entry supports critical mule deer conservation across the West. Enter today and good luck on your next adventure!
BONUS: Want additional entries? Join the Chairman's Club and receive 50 bonus entries! For more information, contact:
Eric Sharpe [email protected] or Maddie Ward [email protected]
Triple your chances at summer adventure while helping protect critical mule deer habitat across the West.
Enter to win one of three incredible prize packages to kick off summer!
- Florida Keys Fishing Trip for 4: Includes premium gear from Montana Knife Company and Mustad — the ultimate fishing adventure.
- Summer Scouting Package: Mystery Ranch pack, Blackstone grill, and select outdoor gear for mountain adventures.
- Early-Season Hunting Setup: Trail cameras, solar charging, game bags, and a Skull Hooker system — everything you need to prep for hunting season.
⚠️ Only 1,500 entries available — once they’re gone, they’re gone!
Every entry supports critical mule deer conservation across the West. Enter today and good luck on your next adventure!
BONUS: Want additional entries? Join the Chairman's Club and receive 50 bonus entries! For more information, contact:
Eric Sharpe [email protected] or Maddie Ward [email protected]
MOST POPULAR!
Boost your odds and make a bigger impact—every donation counts toward conservation.
Enter to win one of three incredible prize packages to kick off summer!
- Florida Keys Fishing Trip for 4: Includes premium gear from Montana Knife Company and Mustad — the ultimate fishing adventure.
- Summer Scouting Package: Mystery Ranch pack, Blackstone grill, and select outdoor gear for mountain adventures.
- Early-Season Hunting Setup: Trail cameras, solar charging, game bags, and a Skull Hooker system — everything you need to prep for hunting season.
⚠️ Only 1,500 entries available — once they’re gone, they’re gone!
Every entry supports critical mule deer conservation across the West. Enter today and good luck on your next adventure!
BONUS: Want additional entries? Join the Chairman's Club and receive 50 bonus entries! For more information, contact:
Eric Sharpe [email protected] or Maddie Ward [email protected]
BEST VALUE!
Maximize your entries and support mule deer conservation while chasing your next big adventure.
As an added thank you to our biggest supporters, you will receive a 1 (one) year annual subscription to the Blacktail Deer Foundation. Already a member? We will extend your membership for an additional year!
Enter to win one of three incredible prize packages to kick off summer!
- Florida Keys Fishing Trip for 4: Includes premium gear from Montana Knife Company and Mustad — the ultimate fishing adventure.
- Summer Scouting Package: Mystery Ranch pack, Blackstone grill, and select outdoor gear for mountain adventures.
- Early-Season Hunting Setup: Trail cameras, solar charging, game bags, and a Skull Hooker system — everything you need to prep for hunting season.
⚠️ Only 1,500 entries available — once they’re gone, they’re gone!
Every entry supports critical mule deer conservation across the West. Enter today and good luck on your next adventure!
BONUS: Want additional entries? Join the Chairman's Club and receive 50 bonus entries! For more information, contact:
Eric Sharpe [email protected] or Maddie Ward [email protected]
BEST VALUE!
Maximize your entries and support mule deer conservation while chasing your next big adventure.
As an added thank you to our biggest supporters, you will receive a 1 (one) year annual subscription to the Blacktail Deer Foundation & The Mule Deer Foundation. Already a member? We will extend your membership for an additional year!
Enter to win one of three incredible prize packages to kick off summer!
- Florida Keys Fishing Trip for 4: Includes premium gear from Montana Knife Company and Mustad — the ultimate fishing adventure.
- Summer Scouting Package: Mystery Ranch pack, Blackstone grill, and select outdoor gear for mountain adventures.
- Early-Season Hunting Setup: Trail cameras, solar charging, game bags, and a Skull Hooker system — everything you need to prep for hunting season.
⚠️ Only 1,500 entries available — once they’re gone, they’re gone!
Every entry supports critical mule deer conservation across the West. Enter today and good luck on your next adventure!
BONUS: Want additional entries? Join the Chairman's Club and receive 50 bonus entries! For more information, contact:
Eric Sharpe [email protected] or Maddie Ward [email protected]
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