MDF / BDF

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MDF / BDF

About this raffle

MDF / BDF's March Madness Sweepstakes 2026

One Entry, Big Three Package
$20

One Entry for, the second prize package is a true sportsman’s trifecta—featuring the MDF Print of the Year, the coveted Gun of the Year, and the Knife of the Year. With only a limited number of entries available, this is your opportunity to invest in conservation and elevate your adventure—secure your chance before tickets are gone.

One Entry, Wine Country VIP Tour
$50

One Entry. One lucky winner will experience an unforgettable getaway to California Wine Country featuring a private winery tour(s) for 4 people, premium Montana Knife Company knives, exclusive wines, and curated kitchen equipment for the ultimate culinary experience.

*Hotel, Airfare and Gratuities are not included.

3 Entries: 2 Wine Country Tour / 1 Big Three Package
$100
This includes 3 tickets

One lucky winner will experience an unforgettable getaway to California Wine Country featuring a private winery tour(s) for 4 people , premium Montana Knife Company knives, exclusive wines, and curated kitchen equipment for the ultimate culinary experience.

*Hotel, Airfare and Gratuities are not included.

The second prize package is a true sportsman’s trifecta—featuring the MDF Print of the Year, the coveted Gun of the Year, and the Knife of the Year. With only a limited number of entries available, this is your opportunity to invest in conservation and elevate your adventure—secure your chance before tickets are gone.

10 Entries: 5 Wine Country Tour / 5 Big Three Package
$250
This includes 10 tickets

One lucky winner will experience an unforgettable getaway to California Wine Country featuring a private winery tour(s) for 4 people , premium Montana Knife Company knives, exclusive wines, and curated kitchen equipment for the ultimate culinary experience.

*Hotel, Airfare and Gratuities are not included.

The second prize package is a true sportsman’s trifecta—featuring the MDF Print of the Year, the coveted Gun of the Year, and the Knife of the Year. With only a limited number of entries available, this is your opportunity to invest in conservation and elevate your adventure—secure your chance before tickets are gone.

25 Entries: 10 Wine Country Tour, 15 Big Three Package
$500
This includes 25 tickets

One lucky winner will experience an unforgettable getaway to California Wine Country featuring a private winery tour(s) for 4 people , premium Montana Knife Company knives, exclusive wines, and curated kitchen equipment for the ultimate culinary experience.

*Hotel, Airfare and Gratuities are not included.

The second prize package is a true sportsman’s trifecta—featuring the MDF Print of the Year, the coveted Gun of the Year, and the Knife of the Year. With only a limited number of entries available, this is your opportunity to invest in conservation and elevate your adventure—secure your chance before tickets are gone.

50 Entries: 25 Wine Country Tour, 25 Big Three Package
$1,000
This includes 50 tickets

One lucky winner will experience an unforgettable getaway to California Wine Country featuring a private winery tour(s) for 4 people , premium Montana Knife Company knives, exclusive wines, and curated kitchen equipment for the ultimate culinary experience.

*Hotel, Airfare and Gratuities are not included.

The second prize package is a true sportsman’s trifecta—featuring the MDF Print of the Year, the coveted Gun of the Year, and the Knife of the Year. With only a limited number of entries available, this is your opportunity to invest in conservation and elevate your adventure—secure your chance before tickets are gone.

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