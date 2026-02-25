MDF / BDF's March Madness Sweepstakes 2026

About this raffle
One Entry for, the second prize package is a true sportsman’s trifecta—featuring the MDF Print of the Year, the coveted Gun of the Year, and the Knife of the Year. With only a limited number of entries available, this is your opportunity to invest in conservation and elevate your adventure—secure your chance before tickets are gone.
One Entry. One lucky winner will experience an unforgettable getaway to California Wine Country featuring a private winery tour(s) for 4 people, premium Montana Knife Company knives, exclusive wines, and curated kitchen equipment for the ultimate culinary experience.
*Hotel, Airfare and Gratuities are not included.
One lucky winner will experience an unforgettable getaway to California Wine Country featuring a private winery tour(s) for 4 people , premium Montana Knife Company knives, exclusive wines, and curated kitchen equipment for the ultimate culinary experience.
*Hotel, Airfare and Gratuities are not included.
The second prize package is a true sportsman’s trifecta—featuring the MDF Print of the Year, the coveted Gun of the Year, and the Knife of the Year. With only a limited number of entries available, this is your opportunity to invest in conservation and elevate your adventure—secure your chance before tickets are gone.
One lucky winner will experience an unforgettable getaway to California Wine Country featuring a private winery tour(s) for 4 people , premium Montana Knife Company knives, exclusive wines, and curated kitchen equipment for the ultimate culinary experience.
*Hotel, Airfare and Gratuities are not included.
The second prize package is a true sportsman’s trifecta—featuring the MDF Print of the Year, the coveted Gun of the Year, and the Knife of the Year. With only a limited number of entries available, this is your opportunity to invest in conservation and elevate your adventure—secure your chance before tickets are gone.
One lucky winner will experience an unforgettable getaway to California Wine Country featuring a private winery tour(s) for 4 people , premium Montana Knife Company knives, exclusive wines, and curated kitchen equipment for the ultimate culinary experience.
*Hotel, Airfare and Gratuities are not included.
The second prize package is a true sportsman’s trifecta—featuring the MDF Print of the Year, the coveted Gun of the Year, and the Knife of the Year. With only a limited number of entries available, this is your opportunity to invest in conservation and elevate your adventure—secure your chance before tickets are gone.
One lucky winner will experience an unforgettable getaway to California Wine Country featuring a private winery tour(s) for 4 people , premium Montana Knife Company knives, exclusive wines, and curated kitchen equipment for the ultimate culinary experience.
*Hotel, Airfare and Gratuities are not included.
The second prize package is a true sportsman’s trifecta—featuring the MDF Print of the Year, the coveted Gun of the Year, and the Knife of the Year. With only a limited number of entries available, this is your opportunity to invest in conservation and elevate your adventure—secure your chance before tickets are gone.
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