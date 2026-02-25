MDF / BDF's March Madness Sweepstakes 2026

One lucky winner will experience an unforgettable getaway to California Wine Country featuring a private winery tour(s) for 4 people , premium Montana Knife Company knives, exclusive wines, and curated kitchen equipment for the ultimate culinary experience.

*Hotel, Airfare and Gratuities are not included.

The second prize package is a true sportsman’s trifecta—featuring the MDF Print of the Year, the coveted Gun of the Year, and the Knife of the Year. With only a limited number of entries available, this is your opportunity to invest in conservation and elevate your adventure—secure your chance before tickets are gone.