MDGA YOUTH BENEFIT Semen Auction

2210 Fairgrounds Rd, West Friendship, MD 21794, USA
Starting bid
You are bidding on 5 straws of CA Blackberry's Lunar Dragon *B- son of the 2022 National Champion Doe . Dam: GCH Big_Hoofhearted RB Luna 2*M
( 2022 Nat'l Champion ) Graciously donated by Thanh and Liz Duong of Blackberry Dairy Goats
https://genetics.adga.org/GoatDetail.aspx?RegNumber=N002280199
Starting bid
You are bidding on 5 straws of the son of GCH TEMPO AQUILA FREE WEFT, the 2023 National Champion Doe! LA 93EEEE. Graciously donated by Alexandrea Stewart of Rosewinds Dairy Goats
https://genetics.adga.org/PedigreePrint.aspx?RegNumber=A002217078
Starting bid
You are bidding on 3 straws of Boulder Oaks Status Symbol. Graciously donated by Julie Matthys of Mint*Leaf LaManchas.
https://geneticstest.adga.org/GoatDetail.aspx?RegNumber=L002222923
Starting bid
You are bidding on 5 straws of Klisse's TA Taraxacum. Graciously donated by Klisse Foster of Klisse's Dairy Goats. https://geneticstest.adga.org/GoatDetail.aspx?3/29/2023;
S: *B Talache 's Ade
D: SGCH Klisse's SSCS Begonia 1*M
LA: 2-03 VEE 88
Please see his full sister KLISSE'S TA FLAMING KATY spotlight sale page for more info. https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=978957640929387&id=100064454811365&rdid=mZQGPMaff8wiFbEx#
Starting bid
You are bidding on 5 straws of Royal Cedars Sebastian Caliber. LA 05-05 EEE 93. Caliber is the sire of GCH Moss-Ridge Cal’s J-Vanna 02-03 EEEE 93, 3x 1st place milker at Nationals. Graciously donated by Tracy Jones of Moss-Ridge Dairy Goats.
https://genetics.adga.org/PedigreePrint.aspx?RegNumber=T001979667
Starting bid
You are bidding on 10 straws of Garden View Farm JP J Kody Quinn. Graciously donated by Ashley Clement-Clark of EB Farms Dairy Goats. https://genetics.adga.org/GoatDetail.aspx?RegNumber=D001975379 additional photos and information available here https://www.gardenviewfarmnigerians.com/lupita.html
Starting bid
You are bidding on 5 straws of Vineyard View Social Experiment. Graciously donated by Scott Bice of Vineyard View Dairy Goats. https://genetics.adga.org/PedigreePrint.aspx?RegNumber=S002266492 more info can be found here at https://redwoodhillfarm.org/goats/b-vineyard-view-socialexperiment/
Starting bid
You are bidding on 3 straws of Vanjust LEE Jaeger Bomb sire of 2024 Reserve National Champion doe and out of Vanjust TA Bramble (2014 Reserve best udder, 2015 ADGA National Champion and best Udder, 2016 Reserve National Champion). Graciously donated by Tecoa Stroda of Cream of Kansas Dairy Goats. https://genetics.adga.org/PedigreePrint.aspx?RegNumber=B001844083
Starting bid
You are bidding on 5 straws of KLISSE'S TSCP DALLAS. Sire Of 1st place junior kid at this years National show! Graciously donated by Ed Jodlowski of Kickapoo Valley Dairy Goats. https://genetics.adga.org/PedigreePrint.aspx?RegNumber=C002376691
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!