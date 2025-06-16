MDGA YOUTH BENEFIT Semen Auction

You are bidding on 5 straws of CA Blackberry's Lunar Dragon *B- son of the 2022 National Champion Doe . Dam: GCH Big_Hoofhearted RB Luna 2*M

( 2022 Nat'l Champion ) Graciously donated by Thanh and Liz Duong of Blackberry Dairy Goats

https://genetics.adga.org/GoatDetail.aspx?RegNumber=N002280199