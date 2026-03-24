MDOC Employee Engagement

Hosted by

MDOC Employee Engagement

About this event

Sales closed

MDOC Online Auction - Round Two

Pick-up location

206 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48933, USA

Item #4 - Motor City Casino item
Item #4 - Motor City Casino item
Item #4 - Motor City Casino item
Item #4 - Motor City Casino
$100

Starting bid

Winner will enjoy:


2-night stay (deluxe room)


Expires 12/31/26


2901 Grand River Ave

Detroit, MI 48201


Valued at $660


All bids are final and will not be refunded/exchanged.

Item #5 - Adult Horseback Riding Experience item
Item #5 - Adult Horseback Riding Experience item
Item #5 - Adult Horseback Riding Experience item
Item #5 - Adult Horseback Riding Experience
$50

Starting bid

Winner will enjoy:


2-hour horse experience for 2 (18-years old+) includes:

  • Interact with a variety of horses, ponies, goats, & mini horses
  • Learn to groom and tack a horse
  • 45 minutes of ride time per rider

Must be able bodied, willing to a sign a waiver, and wear provided equine riding helmet.


No previous equine experience necessary.


Participant should wear:

  1. Soft seamless pant (jogger or yoga pant)
  2. Narrow toed boots (cowboy, rain or paddock boots)
  3. Clothing that is comfortable and able to get dirty

Rivendell Stables

11555 W Grand River Ave

Lowell, MI 49331


Valued up to $320


All bids are final and will not be refunded/exchanged

Item #6 - Children's Pony Experience item
Item #6 - Children's Pony Experience item
Item #6 - Children's Pony Experience item
Item #6 - Children's Pony Experience
$50

Starting bid

Winner will enjoy:

2-hour pony experience for up to 4 children (ages 8-17 years old) includes:

  • Interact with a variety of horses, ponies, goats, and mini horses
  • Learn to groom and tack a mini horse or pony
  • 15 minutes of indoor arena ride time per child

Must be able bodied, parent or guardian present to a sign a waiver, and children must wear provided equine riding helmet.


No previous equine experience necessary.


Children should wear:

  1. Soft seamless pant (jogger or yoga pant)
  2. Narrow toed boots (cowboy, rain or paddock boots)
  3. Clothing that is comfortable and able to get dirty

Rivendell Stables

11555 W Grand River Ave

Lowell, MI 49331


Valued up to $430


All bids are final and will not be refunded/exchanged

Item #7 - Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham item
Item #7 - Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham item
Item #7 - Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham item
Item #7 - Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham
$50

Starting bid

Winner will enjoy:


  • Autographed 8x10 Photo
  • Cade Cunningham Bobblehead

Valued at $390


All bids are final and will not be refunded/exchanged

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