MDOC Online Auction - Round Two

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About this event
Starting bid
Winner will enjoy:
2-night stay (deluxe room)
Expires 12/31/26
2901 Grand River Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
Valued at $660
All bids are final and will not be refunded/exchanged.
Starting bid
Winner will enjoy:
2-hour horse experience for 2 (18-years old+) includes:
Must be able bodied, willing to a sign a waiver, and wear provided equine riding helmet.
No previous equine experience necessary.
Participant should wear:
Rivendell Stables
11555 W Grand River Ave
Lowell, MI 49331
Valued up to $320
All bids are final and will not be refunded/exchanged
Starting bid
Winner will enjoy:
2-hour pony experience for up to 4 children (ages 8-17 years old) includes:
Must be able bodied, parent or guardian present to a sign a waiver, and children must wear provided equine riding helmet.
No previous equine experience necessary.
Children should wear:
Rivendell Stables
11555 W Grand River Ave
Lowell, MI 49331
Valued up to $430
All bids are final and will not be refunded/exchanged
Starting bid
Winner will enjoy:
Valued at $390
All bids are final and will not be refunded/exchanged
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