MDOC Online Auction - Round Two

Winner will enjoy:

2-hour pony experience for up to 4 children (ages 8-17 years old) includes:

Interact with a variety of horses, ponies, goats, and mini horses

Learn to groom and tack a mini horse or pony

15 minutes of indoor arena ride time per child

Must be able bodied, parent or guardian present to a sign a waiver, and children must wear provided equine riding helmet.





No previous equine experience necessary.





Children should wear :

Soft seamless pant (jogger or yoga pant) Narrow toed boots (cowboy, rain or paddock boots) Clothing that is comfortable and able to get dirty

Rivendell Stables

11555 W Grand River Ave

Lowell, MI 49331





Valued up to $430



