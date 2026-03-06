MDSA Performance Team Auditions

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About this event
$
This small administrative fee helps cover rehearsal space and coordination for the audition process.
Melanin Day School Academy remains committed to making cultural arts opportunities accessible while ensuring the sustainability of our programs.
This small administrative fee helps cover rehearsal space and coordination for the audition process.
Melanin Day School Academy remains committed to making cultural arts opportunities accessible while ensuring the sustainability of our programs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!