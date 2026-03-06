Forever Connected Holistic Healing And Wellness Center
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Forever Connected Holistic Healing And Wellness Center

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Forever Connected Holistic Healing And Wellness Center

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MDSA Performance Team Auditions

2251 Florin Rd

Sacramento, CA 95822, USA

Add a donation for Forever Connected Holistic Healing And Wellness Center

$

Youth Audition Registration
$10

This small administrative fee helps cover rehearsal space and coordination for the audition process.


Melanin Day School Academy remains committed to making cultural arts opportunities accessible while ensuring the sustainability of our programs.

Adult Audition Registration
$10

This small administrative fee helps cover rehearsal space and coordination for the audition process.


Melanin Day School Academy remains committed to making cultural arts opportunities accessible while ensuring the sustainability of our programs.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!