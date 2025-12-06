Mead Co-Op Preschool: Holiday Auction 2025

Hosted by
Let your child step into the exciting world of firefighters! This unforgettable experience includes a behind-the-scenes visit to a local fire station, where your child will join the firefighters for lunch, explore the station, and even ride in a fire truck or engine.
Your firefighter will also learn about the important work of fire investigation. You may even get the chance to meet Spokane County’s one-and-only fire investigation dog, Chardonnay (subject to availability, as she has important work to do!).
This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for any fire-truck-loving kiddo and a memory your family will treasure forever!
Estimated Fair Market Value: $200
Cheer on the Zags during an exciting matchup against LMU Lions! This game night package is perfect for Gonzaga fans looking for an unforgettable evening at the Kennel.
This package includes three digital tickets to the Gonzaga Men's Basketball game on January 4th 6:00 PM at the McCarthey Athletic Center and some swag for game day.
Seat Details:
Level Upper - Section 113 - Row 24
Estimated Fair Market Value: $250
Digital tickets will be delivered by text. Please include phone number for delivery.
Cheer on the Zags during an exciting matchup against Santa Clara Broncos! This game night package is perfect for Gonzaga fans looking for an unforgettable evening at the Kennel.
This package includes two tickets to the Gonzaga Men's Basketball game on January 8th 8:30 PM at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Seat Details:
Section 106 - Row 26 - Seat 11 & 12
Estimated Fair Market Value: $150
These tickets are printed and ready for winning bid to pick up.
Cheer on the Zags during an exciting matchup against Washington State University Cougars! This game night package is perfect for Gonzaga fans looking for an unforgettable evening at the Kennel.
This package includes two tickets to the Gonzaga Men's Basketball game on February 10th 8:00 PM at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Seat Details:
Section 106 - Row 26 - Seat 11 & 12
Estimated Fair Market Value: $150
These tickets are printed and ready for winning bid to pick up.
Capture every magical milestone of your baby’s first year with this exclusive Baby’s First Year Professional Photo Package. From tiny newborn details to joyful first steps, this experience preserves memories your family will treasure forever.
This package is ideal for expecting parents and offers a beautiful way to document those fleeting first moments.
Brought to you by Arch and Elm Photography: https://archandelm.com/families
Package Includes:
30 Minute Maternity Session
1.5 Hour Lifestyle Newborn Session
30 Minute 6 Month Session
30 Minute 1 year session
25-50 Edited Photos For Each Session and access to the photos through a digital online gallery
Scheduling and session details will be coordinated directly with the photographer and the winning bidder.
Estimated Fair Market Value: $1200
Slow down and capture what matters most. This Family Memories Photo Package is designed to create timeless keepsakes of your family. Perfect for families of all stages, this package combines a professional photo session with tangible memories you can hold onto for years to come.
Brought to you by Arch and Elm Photography: https://archandelm.com/families
Package Includes:
Instant Camera and Film
Album
45 Minute Family Photo Session
25-50 Edited Photos and access to the photos through a digital online gallery
Estimated Fair Market Value: $450
Take time for yourself with this rejuvenating Mind & Body Pilates Wellness Package, designed to support strength, balance, and overall well-being. Treat yourself or friends to 2 hours of pilates. You can have a private, semi-private session or group mat session at a location you host.
Learn how to breathe more efficiently, prevent injury, and feel better during everyday movement through a low impact full body workout.
Brought to you by Progression Pilates: https://www.progressionpilates.com/
Package Includes:
2x 1 Hour Private, Semi-Private, or Group Pilates Sessions
Estimated Fair Market Value: $450
Fire up the grill and keep things cool with the grilling and chilling package. This bundle features a cooler filled with premium locally sourced beef from Schmidt cattle co. along with a selection of spices and grill tools perfect for summer barbecues and entertaining.
Brought to you by: schmidtcattlecobeef (check them out on instagram!)
Package Includes:
Rtic Cooler (22 qt wheeler ultralight)
10 lbs locally sourced grass fed, grain finished black angus beef (no hormones or antibiotics)
Spices and tools
Schmidt Cattle Co. Swag
Estimated Fair Market Value: $400
Bring the magic of a crackling fire anywhere with this Fireside Fun bundle, featuring a Solo Stove® (Titan) paired with everything you need for the perfect s’mores night.
Ideal for backyard hangs, camping trips, or cozy evenings under the stars, this package is all about simple fun and sweet memories.
Package Includes:
Solo Stove® (Titan) portable fire pit
A complete s’mores kit with classic treats
Set of roasting sticks
Recipe book to elevate your smores experience
Estimated Fair Market Value: $100
Treat yourself to Penzey's specialty spices. Many delicious options including Roasted Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper, Cracked Rosemary, Sweet Basil, Spanish Paprika, Oregano, and Toasted Onion are included. Cant pick a favorite? Purchase many more with a $50 gift certificate available for use in store or online at: https://www.penzeys.com/
Package Includes:
A curated selection of Penzeys premium spices and blends
PS: If I may recommend a personal favorite, Chicago Seasoning to top and caramelize all of your future steaks!
Estimated Fair Market Value: $70
Build holiday magic brick by brick! This Very Merry LEGO® Christmas Mega Basket is packed with fun and creativity, making it a dream come true for LEGO® lovers of all ages. Perfect for snowy afternoons or family build nights, this basket brings imagination, teamwork, and festive fun together.
Package Includes:
A variety Of LEGO® sets and poly bags
Two holiday themed LEGO® Sets Perfect for the Holiday (Santa Sleigh and Reindeer and The Elf Delivery Truck)
Family Build Game: LEGO® Brick Like This
LEGO® Ideas Book
Bulk Storage Bin and Mat (To help corral the brick building fun)
Estimated Fair Market Value: $225
Get ready to rep the Seahawks in style! This officially game-day-approved swag bag is perfect for cheering on your favorite team from home, at a watch party, or out and about.
This package is perfect for tailgates, watch parties, or gifting to your favorite Seahawks fan!
Package Includes:
Game Day Approved Stadium Ready Clear Bag
Selection of Officially Licensed Seahawks Swag Approved For Game Day
Estimated Fair Market Value: $75
Snuggle up and make memories with this Cozy Christmas Storytime Book Bag, filled with beloved holiday stories perfect for family reading nights throughout the season.
This charming bundle pairs perfectly with cocoa, cuddles, and twinkly lights!
Package Includes:
12 classic and contemporary children's Christmas books perfect for toddlers, preschoolers and early elementary readers
A reusable holiday themed book bag for easy storage and travel
Estimated Fair Market Value: $120
Cozy up to share some treats with friends and family with this festive bundle!
Remember calories don't count on Christmas Eve!
Package Includes:
Fun themed tote bag
Hot cocoa and baking mixes to share
Estimated Fair Market Value: $40
