Mead Co-Op Preschool: Holiday Auction 2025

Let your child step into the exciting world of firefighters! This unforgettable experience includes a behind-the-scenes visit to a local fire station, where your child will join the firefighters for lunch, explore the station, and even ride in a fire truck or engine.





Your firefighter will also learn about the important work of fire investigation. You may even get the chance to meet Spokane County’s one-and-only fire investigation dog, Chardonnay (subject to availability, as she has important work to do!).

Experience Details:

Experience is for kids

Lunch and Tour at SCFD4 Station 41 Address: 315 Crawford St, Deer Park, WA 99006

Arrive at 11:00 AM for a station tour, lunch, and truck/engine ride

Meeting Fire Dog Chardonnay is based on availability

Children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver

A liability waiver will be required

Date and scheduling details will be coordinated with the winning bidder

This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for any fire-truck-loving kiddo and a memory your family will treasure forever!





Estimated Fair Market Value: $200



