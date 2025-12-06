Meadow Booster Club Christmas Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
🎁 ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS YETI BUNDLE INCLUDES:
• ❄️ Red YETI 15 Roadie Cooler
• 🍳 Blackstone Essential Griddle Kit (5-pc)
• 🥤 YETI 16oz Stackable Cup
• 🥃 YETI Shot Glass Set
• ☕ Hot Chocolate Kit (peppermint spoons, cocoa mixes, festive jars/bottles)
• 🍿 Movie Night for Two Popcorn Gift Set
• 🎄 Holiday 3-Flavor Popcorn Tin
• 🧂 Gourmet Seasoning Trio:
• Bubba’s BBQ
• Onion Butter
• Rub Town
• 🛏️ Christmas Throw Blanket
This is a holiday bundle stacked with cozy treats, grilling essentials, YETI gear, and Christmas goodies, perfect for gifting or enjoying all season long!
🎟️ RAFFLE DETAILS:
• Tickets: $5 each
• Opens: Monday at 7:30 AM
• Closes: Friday, December 13th at 8:00 PM
• 🎉 Winner does NOT need to be present to win
Every ticket you purchase helps us continue supporting our student-athletes and strengthening our athletic program.
Thank you for being part of Bronco Nation and helping make this a successful Swishmas!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!