Meadowbrook Educational Foundation's Shop

About this shop
26 great vendors for 2026-2027:
Baked Bear (CMR), Baskin Robbins (CMR), Boba Tea, Bongiorno's, Broken Yolk, Cafe Luna (CMR), Ding Tea (RB + Vista), UPS (Poway), Donutopolis (Poway), DQ (CMR), Duff's Dogs (CMR), El Ranchito Taco Shop (Poway), Everbowl (San Diego), Harney Sushi (Poway), In the Mix Yogurt (Poway), Jersey Mike's (Poway + Scripps Ranch), Kalei's Kitchenette (PQ), McDonald's (CMR), O'Brian's Boulangerie (Poway), Robeks (Poway), Sombrero (CMR + Scripps Ranch), Sharetea (Scripps Mesa), Sushi Lounge (Poway), Tony Pepporoni Pizza (RB), Wave Lines (CMR), Sun Orthodontics (RB), our card sponsor).
Buy multiples and save! This bundle is a great way to save money for family uses and you still get the same 26 great vendors for 2026-2027 school year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!