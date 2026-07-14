A white t-shirt with a small red heart on the tag and a yellow tote bag with a large red heart are displayed against a solid blue background.
Meadowbrook Educational Foundation

Offered by

Meadowbrook Educational Foundation

About this shop

Meadowbrook Educational Foundation's Shop

T-shirt
$20
Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in three sizes and two colors.
0
Cap
$20
Great cap. Available in three sizes and two colors.
0
Mustang Discount Card item
Mustang Discount Card item
Mustang Discount Card item
Mustang Discount Card
$18

26 great vendors for 2026-2027:

Baked Bear (CMR), Baskin Robbins (CMR), Boba Tea, Bongiorno's, Broken Yolk, Cafe Luna (CMR), Ding Tea (RB + Vista), UPS (Poway), Donutopolis (Poway), DQ (CMR), Duff's Dogs (CMR), El Ranchito Taco Shop (Poway), Everbowl (San Diego), Harney Sushi (Poway), In the Mix Yogurt (Poway), Jersey Mike's (Poway + Scripps Ranch), Kalei's Kitchenette (PQ), McDonald's (CMR), O'Brian's Boulangerie (Poway), Robeks (Poway), Sombrero (CMR + Scripps Ranch), Sharetea (Scripps Mesa), Sushi Lounge (Poway), Tony Pepporoni Pizza (RB), Wave Lines (CMR), Sun Orthodontics (RB), our card sponsor).

0
Mustang Discount Card Bundle item
Mustang Discount Card Bundle
$35

Buy multiples and save! This bundle is a great way to save money for family uses and you still get the same 26 great vendors for 2026-2027 school year.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!