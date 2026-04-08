Meadowlark March 2026

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About this event
Check in will take place at Riverside Park in Lindsborg in waves starting at 7:30 on the day of the event. We anticipate that these waves will be from 8:00 until 11:00. This allows for a safe walk for all participants and gives organizers the ability to get all participants to the trail head in groups. Marchers will be transported in groups to the trail head in McPherson by Van. One week before the march, you will receive an approximate wave time. Please arrive no later than 30 minutes before your wave time to complete check in. Registration includes one t-shirt and a meal & beverage at the end of the march. This is a rain or shine event and there are no refunds. If you cannot attend, we will ship your t-shirt(s) the week after the event.
10:00 AM walk starting and ending at Riverside Park. There is a sponsored tent at Smoky Valley Road for water and first aid. Approximately a 2.2 mile loop walk to SV Road and back. Walking, jogging, or trail friendly strollers are all welcome. No bikes or pets, please. This is a rain or shine event and there are no refunds. If you cannot attend and purchased a shirt, we will ship your t-shirt(s) the week after the event.
10:00 AM walk starting and ending at Riverside Park. There is a sponsored tent at Smoky Valley Road for water and first aid. Approximately a 2.2 mile loop walk to SV Road and back. Walking, jogging, or trail friendly strollers are all welcome. No bikes or pets, please. If you cannot attend and purchased a shirt, we will ship your t-shirt(s) the week after the event.
If you are unable to attend but would like to support this very worthy cause, you can make a donation here in honor of someone who has served their country or their community. Please give us any details you would like. Names will appear on a banner on the bridge that everyone will pass coming back into Lindsborg.
Bella Canva tee - Unisex
Sizes S-4XL
Bella Canva tee - Unisex
Sizes S-4XL
Will be shipped after September 1st.
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