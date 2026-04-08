Meadowlark March 2026

Check in will take place at Riverside Park in Lindsborg in waves starting at 7:30 on the day of the event. We anticipate that these waves will be from 8:00 until 11:00. This allows for a safe walk for all participants and gives organizers the ability to get all participants to the trail head in groups. Marchers will be transported in groups to the trail head in McPherson by Van. One week before the march, you will receive an approximate wave time. Please arrive no later than 30 minutes before your wave time to complete check in. Registration includes one t-shirt and a meal & beverage at the end of the march. This is a rain or shine event and there are no refunds. If you cannot attend, we will ship your t-shirt(s) the week after the event.